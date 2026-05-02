Sanjay Dutt’s Daughter Trishala Dutt Opens Up About Acting Aspirations & Becoming A Therapist

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt has once again grabbed attention for her candid and thoughtful perspective on life, family, and career choices. Known for speaking openly about personal matters, Trishala recently shared why she chose not to follow in her father’s footsteps into Bollywood. In a recent appearance on the Inside Thoughts Out Loud podcast, Trishala revealed that although she briefly considered acting during her childhood, it was never driven by passion.

Trishala Dutt

Trishala Dutt Opens Up About Acting Aspirations

Instead, her motivation was deeply personal as she simply wanted to spend more time with her father. She explained that her thoughts at the time were not about fame or success in the film industry but about building a closer relationship with Sanjay Dutt. Her honesty sheds light on the emotional side of growing up in a family where distance and circumstances played a major role.

Trishala Dutt

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When Trishala shared her thoughts about acting with her father, Sanjay Dutt responded with practical and heartfelt advice. Rather than encouraging her to enter Bollywood due to family legacy, he urged her to reflect on her true passion. He reportedly asked her whether she genuinely felt drawn to acting. When she admitted that her desire stemmed from wanting to be closer to him, he guided her to focus on what truly fulfilled her.

Trishala Dutt

He also emphasized that being a star kid does not guarantee success or opportunities in the industry. This grounded approach from Sanjay Dutt played a crucial role in shaping Trishala’s career decisions. Instead of pursuing films, Trishala carved her own path by becoming a therapist. She shared that her decision was influenced by her own internal struggles and a desire to help others navigate theirs.

Trishala Dutt

According to Trishala, conversations around mental health were largely absent in Bollywood during her upbringing. This realization motivated her to create awareness and support people dealing with emotional challenges. She believes in normalizing struggles and reassuring others that imperfection is part of life.