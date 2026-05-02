“She is Cute Like Raha”, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan’s Picture With A Baby Girl Going Viral On Social Media

The internet is buzzing with fresh chatter around Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan, as a viral photo claiming to feature their baby daughter has sparked both excitement and skepticism across social media. A recent image circulating online shows Arbaaz Khan standing beside Sshura Khan, holding a baby girl in his arms. The picture quickly caught fans’ attention, with many speculating that the child is their daughter, reportedly named Sipara.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan’s Viral Photo

The photo was widely shared by one of the media houses, fueling further discussion. In the image, the baby girl appears dressed in an outfit strikingly similar to Sshura Khan’s attire, adding to the intrigue. The child is seen looking directly at the camera, which has only intensified curiosity among fans. As the photo gained traction, social media users flooded the comments section with mixed reactions.

Sipaara Khan

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While some were charmed by the baby’s appearance, others questioned the authenticity of the image. One user wrote, “Masha’Allah, she is absolutely adorable!” Another added, “After Salman Khan, the Khan family’s next star has arrived, she is incredibly sweet.” Interestingly, several users compared the baby to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter, Raha Kapoor, with comments like, “She is just as cute as Raha.”

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan

However, not everyone is convinced. A significant section of users believes the image might be digitally manipulated or AI-generated. Some pointed out inconsistencies, questioning how a baby born just months ago could appear this grown-up. Comments like “This looks fake” and “Is this AI-generated?” have become increasingly common.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan

Let us tell you that Arbaaz Khan embraced fatherhood for the second time at the age of 58. He married Shura Khan in 2023, when he was 56, marking a new chapter in his personal life. The couple reportedly welcomed their daughter at Mumbai’s well-known P.D. Hinduja Hospital. Arbaaz also shares a son, Arhaan Khan, with his former wife Malaika Arora. Notably, there is a significant age gap of around 23 years between Arhaan and his baby sister.