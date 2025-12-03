Do You Know Jaideep Ahlawat’s Wedding Was Postponed Due To Lack of Money? Vijay Verma Collected Money For Wedding

Acclaimed actor Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his intense screen presence and powerful performances, has carved a special place for himself in Bollywood. Often compared with seasoned actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, and Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep has once again made headlines for his impactful negative role in The Family Man 3. But this time, fans are talking not about his films, rather for his married life.

Jaideep Ahlawat

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Married Life

Over the years, Jaideep Ahlawat has delivered memorable performances in films including, Khatta Meetha, Gangs of Wasseypur, Commando: A One-Man Army, Raazi, Lust Stories, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and Maharaj. From patriotic heroes to spine-chilling villains, Jaideep has surprised the audience with his versatility every time. Despite his growing popularity, Jaideep prefers to keep his personal life extremely private. His wife, Jyoti Hooda, rarely appears on his social media, as the actor consciously maintains a low profile.

Jaideep Ahlawat

Also Read: Zeeshan Ayyub Opens Up About Challenges in His Interfaith Marriage With Wife Rasika Agase, Read To Know More

However, Jyoti occasionally accompanies him to public events. Unlike Jaideep, she is more active on social media and loves sharing small glimpses of her life. According to reports, the couple’s love story began at FTII (Film and Television Institute of India) and Jaideep was Jyoti’s senior. In an interview, actor Vijay Verma, one of Jaideep’s closest friends, shared emotional anecdotes about the wedding.

Jaideep Ahlawat

He said that the wedding date was fixed, and the entire group of friends was thrilled. However, as struggling actors back then, they didn’t have much money. Vijay even arranged funds to buy his travel tickets and clothes for the big day. And was asked to postponed his wedding for khatta meetha. However, this unexpected change broke his friends’ hearts. Most of them had already booked their train tickets, and they didn’t have enough money to buy new ones. As a result, Vijay Verma and the entire group couldn’t attend the wedding, something they still remember emotionally.