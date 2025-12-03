Zeeshan Ayyub Opens Up About Challenges in His Interfaith Marriage With Wife Rasika Agase, Read To Know More

Actor Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, known for his powerful performances across films, TV, and OTT platforms, has shared an emotional and previously untold chapter of his personal life. In a candid conversation with one of the media houses, the actor opened up about the struggles he and his wife, Rasika Agase, faced due to their interfaith relationship. The couple, who married in 2007, had to overcome significant hurdles before finally starting their life together.

Zeeshan Ayyub

Zeeshan Ayyub About His Marriage

Zeeshan revealed that he met Rasika at the National School of Drama (NSD). She was his senior, having cleared the entrance exam earlier, while he got in on his second attempt. Their friendship developed naturally over time, and eventually, they realized that they shared similar beliefs and life perspectives. Recalling those days with a smile, Zeeshan said, “We first became friends, and when we started to like each other’s ideas, I proposed.”

Zeeshan Ayyub

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor Shares a Sweet Moment With Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Modi at Bombay Coffee Festival

However, their first date didn’t go as planned. Rasika had travelled from Mumbai to meet him during her holidays, but Zeeshan arrived almost an hour late because he had just left a friend’s house. Despite the rocky start, their bond only grew stronger. Zeeshan shared that their marriage decision was not marked by a dramatic proposal. Instead, it blossomed from a deep and understanding friendship.

Zeeshan Ayyub

“We became such good friends that we decided we should get married. We started enjoying spending time together, and then we got married, and neither of us proposed. We just took our friendship forward,” he said. The couple’s biggest challenge was revealing their relationship to their families. Both came from different religions, Rasika is Hindu, and Zeeshan is Muslim, which made the situation delicate. Anticipating strong resistance and not wanting to deal with immediate conflict, they decided to escape to Goa.