Palash Muchhal Spotted at Ashram After Wedding Postponement, Gets Trolled

Music composer Palash Muchhal was recently photographed visiting the ashram of spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj following the indefinite postponement of his wedding with cricketer Smriti Mandhana. The image quickly went viral and triggered a fresh wave of public speculation and social-media chatter.

The wedding between Mandhana and Muchhal had been scheduled for November 23 in Sangli, Maharashtra. However, it was abruptly postponed after Mandhana’s father suffered a serious cardiac scare and was rushed to hospital. The composer was reportedly hospitalised soon after, with doctors attributing his admission to stress and recommending rest.

In the aftermath, Mandhana removed all posts related to their engagement and pre-wedding celebrations from her social media. The sudden removal of wedding-related photographs and videos, including a proposal clip shot at a stadium, has fuelled rumours and speculation among fans and netizens.

On November 29, both Mandhana and Muchhal reportedly updated their Instagram bios with the “evil eye” (nazar) emoji, a gesture interpreted by many followers as a sign of seeking protection against negativity.

On December 1, Muchhal made his first public appearance since the wedding’s postponement. He was spotted arriving at an airport with family, dressed casually and avoiding interaction with paparazzi. Observers described his expression as sombre, and noted that he did not engage with shutterbugs present at the arrival lounge.

Meanwhile, speculation over the couple’s relationship has intensified. Social media is rife with rumours, some claiming alleged infidelity, others suggesting that the health emergencies acted as a convenient cover for deeper issues. Screenshots of supposed WhatsApp chats implicating Muchhal in conversations with another woman have surfaced online, but their authenticity remains unverified.

No member of either family has issued a public statement clarifying the reasons behind the wedding postponement or addressing the rumours. Mandhana’s brother publicly discredited recent claims that the couple had locked in a new wedding date.

For now, both families have requested privacy while dealing with the fallout of sudden health crises and growing media attention. Mandhana’s father continues under medical observation, while Muchhal remains under doctor’s orders to rest for three weeks.

Given the mix of health concerns and swirling speculation, the future of Mandhana and Muchhal’s wedding, once one of the most anticipated in recent times, remains uncertain. Until official communication comes forth, fans and media alike are left to parse through fleeting images, unverified rumours, and social-media conjectures.