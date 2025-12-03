Shraddha Kapoor Shares a Sweet Moment With Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Modi at Bombay Coffee Festival

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Rahul Modi once again sparked dating buzz after a sweet video of the two went viral on social media. The adorable moment, captured at the Bombay Coffee Festival in Mumbai, has fans gushing over their effortless chemistry. In the trending clip, Shraddha, known for being a foodie was seen trying Japanese Mochi at a popular food stall. The actress looked pleasantly surprised by how delicious the dish was.

What made the moment even sweeter was when she fed Rahul the Mochi with her own hands, right in front of an excited crowd. Despite the bustling atmosphere and fans thronging the stall, Shraddha and Rahul appeared completely at ease. They enjoyed their coffee, tasted the dessert together, and shared a private moment that fans described as pure and natural. The video instantly went viral, with fans calling them adorable, meant to be, and the cutest duo of 2025.

People present at the festival were pleasantly surprised to find the duo among them. As soon as Shraddha and Rahul stopped at the stall, a crowd gathered quickly, eager to catch a glimpse of the rumoured couple. Shraddha’s down-to-earth nature and Rahul’s calm presence won hearts yet again. The clip has been widely reposted, with fans celebrating the easy, comfortable vibe the two share.

Rumours about Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Modi dating first surfaced in 2024. The pair was spotted on a dinner date the year before, sparking curiosity among fans and paparazzi. Speculation turned stronger when Shraddha posted a picture of Rahul on June 19, 2024, hinting at something beyond friendship. However, neither Shraddha nor Rahul has officially confirmed their relationship, keeping things private despite media attention.