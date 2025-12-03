Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev Fame Sonarika Bhadoria’s New Maternity Photos Spark Buzz, Fans Predict Baby’s Gender

Popular television actress Sonarika Bhadoria, best known for her role as Parvati in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, is glowing with happiness as she prepares to welcome her first child. On September 14, 2025, Sonarika announced her pregnancy through a stunning photoshoot that instantly won the hearts of her fans. Now, the actress has dropped a fresh set of maternity pictures, photos that have not only taken the internet by storm but also sparked speculation that the baby may arrive any moment.

In her latest photoshoot, Sonarika shared a mix of black-and-white and colored images where she beautifully flaunts her baby bump. Dressed in a simple yet elegant black outfit, the actress looks radiant as she embraces motherhood with grace and poise. Her husband, businessman Vikash Parashar, who she married in 2022, also appears in several photos. The couple’s chemistry is heart-melting, Vikash is seen holding her hand, kissing her forehead, and lovingly cradling her baby bump.

These intimate, emotion-filled moments have made the nine-photo series go viral, with fans calling the pictures mesmerizing and unforgettable. As soon as Sonarika shared the photos, the comment section overflowed with blessings, excitement, and playful predictions. Fans could not resist guessing whether the couple is expecting a boy or a girl. One user wrote, “Madam, you’re having a daughter.” Another said, “The baby is coming soon!” One user wrote, “It’s definitely a boy.”

While the actress has not revealed her due date, fans believe the baby might arrive soon, especially after seeing her latest pictures. Many have also wished her good health and hoped for a special surprise on her upcoming birthday. Sonarika and Vikash are embracing this new chapter after three years of marriage. The actress frequently shares glimpses of her pregnancy journey, including earlier maternity photos captured at scenic locations. Each update receives overwhelming love from fans who have followed her since her days as Parvati on Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev.