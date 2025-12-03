Shraddha Kapoor Spotted Enjoying Street Food, Sweetly Feeding Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody: See Here!

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody sparked dating buzz again with a sweet viral moment where the actress is seen gently feeding her rumoured boyfriend. The Bollywood duo stepped out in the city to explore new food spots, drawing attention from fans and paparazzi. In a widely shared video, Shraddha is captured offering Rahul a bite, and his shy smile added to the charm of the interaction. Their warm chemistry ignited fresh speculation about their relationship status. The heartwarming clip quickly spread online, giving fans yet another adorable reason to admire the pair and wonder about their growing bond even more.

Shraddha Kapoor Shares Adorable Moment Feeding Rahul Mody in Recently Viral Video

The viral video captures the duo enjoying a range of dishes during their outing. A cheerful Shraddha is seen feeding her rumoured boyfriend with her own hands, creating a heart-warming moment. Their natural, effortless chemistry quickly caught viewers’ attention, leaving fans swooning over their adorable interaction and speculating even more about their growing closeness.

Shraddha Kapoor Shares Exciting Update About Her Highly Anticipated Upcoming Film Project

Responding to fans’ curiosity about her upcoming projects, Shraddha recently posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, sharing a brief update. She explained that she has already finished shooting for one film, but cannot reveal any details until the makers issue an official announcement. She assured her followers that the news will be worth the wait for them all today.

“I have already shot for one film. Its official announcement has not yet been made, so I cannot talk much about that. But the announcement will be made very soon,” she told fans, assuring them that updates are on the way.

Is Shraddha Kapoor All Set to Feature as the Lead in Rahul Mody’s Upcoming Film?

In a candid revelation, Shraddha Kapoor confirmed that her next film, which she will start immediately after this current project, will be directed by Rahul Mody. She expressed her enthusiasm with a bright smile, adding that she has been eager to collaborate with him for a long time because she admires his storytelling style and creative vision in his upcoming work. “After that, I am doing Rahul’s film. I can speak about the film without hesitation.”

She explained that the concept revolves around the startup ecosystem and explores the pressures of hustle culture. Shraddha mentioned that the project requires a fresh, demanding approach from her as an actor. She believes this new challenge brings an exciting change to her filmography and pushes her to grow creatively. This role inspires her to experiment further as an artist.