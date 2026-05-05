“Absolute Nonsense”: Kiara Advani Shuts Down ‘Toxic’ Intimate Scene Rumours

Kiara Advani has strongly dismissed reports suggesting she had issues with intimate scenes in her upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Reacting to the speculation, the actor called the claims “absolute nonsense” and clarified that the circulating narrative is baseless.

What Sparked the Controversy?

Rumours began after claims that Kiara Advani asked to tone down bold scenes with Yash. The chatter gained traction online, especially as the film has already been under scrutiny for its bold visuals and theme.

Kiara Advani’s Stand: No Discomfort, No Demands

Shutting down the speculation, the actor clarified that she never had a problem with filming intimate scenes and did not request any changes. She reinforces that the rumours are unfounded and do not reflect her stance or experience on the project.

About the Film ‘Toxic’

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is an upcoming gangster drama that has been generating buzz for its high-profile cast and bold storytelling. The film stars Kiara alongside Yash and several other prominent actors.

Kiara Advani and the Bigger Picture

The incident highlights how quickly speculation around actors regarding intimacy can spiral into headlines. Her firm denial clears the air and pushes back against narratives policing women’s choices in cinema.