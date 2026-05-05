Ameesha Patel’s New York–Mumbai Flight Diverted to Muscat After Missile Attacks Shut UAE Airspace

Recently, Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel shared on X that her New York to Mumbai connecting flight was diverted to Muscat earlier that day after fresh missile attacks in the UAE. She added that the flight had originally been scheduled to land in Dubai. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel, and Iran has impacted many countries worldwide. Recently, airspace had been reopened despite tense, warlike conditions to ease international travel and transport.

Dubai International Airport, among the busiest globally, has once again been disrupted following fresh missile strikes in the United Arab Emirates, as reported by Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel. The Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai star shared on her X account that her connecting flight from New York to Mumbai was diverted to Muscat after the latest missile attacks in the UAE, highlighting the major continued instability affecting global aviation and passenger routes.

Ameesha Patel shares alarming update amid US-Iran conflict

Ameesha Patel, on X that she is returning to Mumbai from New York on an Emirates flight with a connection scheduled at Dubai International Airport, but missile attacks have led to the closure of UAE airspace, disrupting the planned route and preventing the aircraft from landing in Dubai as expected. In the tweet, she stated, “We have now been diverted to MUSCAT and are awaiting further updates.” The actress is hoping and praying for everyone’s safety and wishes for the ongoing war to come to an end soon.

Ameesha Patel’s tweet is going viral on social media, with netizens reacting in the comments section. Many users prayed for her and others’ safety, while also expressing concern for Ameesha and fellow passengers during the situation amid the unfolding crisis. Earlier, when the war began, several Indian celebrities including Ajith, Sonal Chauhan, and others were stranded in Dubai and across Middle Eastern countries, but they have now returned safely to India after the situation improved as stability gradually resumed there.

The ongoing war in the Middle East has significantly impacted the economies of many nations, disrupting trade and financial stability across regions. Additionally, import and export activities have been severely affected due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which is under Iran’s control. Fortunately, Indian ships continue to pass through the strait because of India’s cordial relations with the three countries involved in the conflict at present time.

More About Ameesha Patel

Coming back to Ameesha Patel, the actress has been away from showbiz for quite some time. She was last seen in the 2024 flop Tauba Tera Jalwa, while her previous blockbuster, Gadar 2, released in 2023, starred Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav Chopra. She originally debuted in Bollywood with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000, marking the start of her successful acting career in the Hindi cinema overall industry.