‘My Name Is Das, But…’: Vir Das Clears the Air Amid Bengal Election Frenzy

As counting for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 began, comedian Vir Das found himself trending online but not for his work. Instead, he was repeatedly tagged in posts related to Bengal politics, prompting him to step in and clarify a long-standing assumption tied to his surname.

“I’m Not Bengali”: Vir Das Clarifies

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Das addressed the confusion head-on with his characteristic wit. He wrote that while his surname might suggest a Bengali identity, that isn’t the case.

He stated clearly: “My name is Das, but I’m actually not Bengali. I’m half UP, half Bihari.”

The post came just before election results started unfolding, almost as a preemptive response to the surge of political chatter.

The Problem With Social Media Assumptions

Das highlighted a recurring issue, being dragged into regional or political conversations simply because of his name. He pointed out how “faceless” accounts frequently tag him whenever something happens in Bengal, holding him accountable in jest or criticism.

This, he implied, reflects a broader culture of online trolling and lazy identity assumptions, where surnames are often equated with regional belonging.

Humour Meets Commentary

Known for blending satire with social observation, Das used humour to make a pointed remark. His clarification wasn’t just about identity, it subtly critiqued the tendency of social media users to oversimplify and misdirect conversations.

A Larger Conversation on Identity

While the post may seem lighthearted, it opens up a deeper discussion about how identity is perceived in India. In a country where surnames often signal region, caste, or community, Das’s statement challenges that quick categorisation.

His message serves as a reminder: not every “Das” belongs to Bengal.