Kapil Sharma Receives Fresh Threat After Shooting Near Canada Café, Fourth Incident Raises Serious Concerns

A shocking incident has once again placed popular comedian Kapil Sharma in the spotlight, as gunshots were reported at a restaurant located next to his well-known Kaps Cafe in Canada. The attack, which took place on May 2 in Surrey, British Columbia, has allegedly been claimed by the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, raising serious concerns about the comedian’s safety.

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma’s Cafe Attacked Again

According to reports circulating on social media, the shooting occurred inside the ‘Chai Sutta Bar’ café, situated close to Kapil Sharma’s Caps Cafe. A Facebook post shared by an account named “Tyson Bishnoi Zora Sidhu” claimed responsibility for the attack and issued a direct warning to Sharma. The message reportedly threatened the comedian to comply with certain demands, warning that failure to do so could result in consequences similar to the recent shooting incident.

Kapil Sharma’s cafe

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This marks the fourth such incident involving threats or gunfire linked to locations associated with Kapil Sharma. As per claims made in the viral post, his café in Canada had already been targeted twice in 2025. The post further alleged that if Sharma does not cooperate, both his Mumbai residence and Canadian café could be attacked. It also stated that no mediation or external recommendations would be entertained this time.

Kapil Sharma

However, it’s important to note that law enforcement agencies have not officially confirmed the authenticity of the social media post or its direct connection to the gang. Authorities have begun investigating the case and have recovered eight cartridges from the scene. Additionally, a Chinese-made PX-3 semi-automatic pistol was seized, indicating the seriousness and planning behind the attack.

Kapil Sharma

In an official statement, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav revealed that another group, identified as the Sekhon gang, may have played a supporting role. “The Sekhon gang was providing logistical support, weaponry, and strategic assistance to the assailants involved in the attacks,” he stated. This is not an isolated incident. Since July last year, three separate shooting incidents, on July 10, August 7, and October 16, have reportedly targeted the same café linked to Kapil Sharma.