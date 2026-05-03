“We Don’t Like The Comparison As Parents”, R Madhavan Opens Up on Son Vedaant, Troll Culture, and His Humble Upbringing

“We Don’t Like The Comparison As Parents”, R Madhavan Opens Up on Son Vedaant, Troll Culture, and His Humble Upbringing

Actor R Madhavan, widely admired for his grounded personality and powerful performances, recently opened up about his personal life, parenting approach, and the challenges of raising a child in the spotlight. In a candid conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, the actor reflected on his upbringing, his son Vedaant’s growing popularity, and the impact of social media scrutiny.

R Madhavan

R Madhavan On Parenting

Recalling his early years, Madhavan revealed that his upbringing played a crucial role in shaping his outlook on life. “My childhood was blissful but not without struggles. My father ensured I didn’t grow up feeling entitled.” He admitted that he wasn’t academically strong and often faced criticism. “I was labeled the ‘delinquent’ of the neighborhood. Parents would warn their kids not to play with me.”

R Madhavan

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These experiences, he says, helped him stay grounded despite achieving success later in life. Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan, a talented swimmer, often grabs headlines, not just for his achievements but also for being a celebrity child. However, the actor expressed discomfort over the constant comparisons and online commentary and said, “Sarita and I don’t like the memes or comparisons. People don’t realize how hurtful it can be.”

R Madhavan

He emphasized that comparing children, especially in public, is unfair and emotionally damaging. Madhavan is clear about one thing, privilege doesn’t guarantee success. “It would be foolish for Vedaant to think he deserves all this attention. This world doesn’t care whose son you are.” He added that he and his wife, Sarita Birje, constantly remind their son about the realities and pressures of public life.

R Madhavan

Talking about raising a Gen Z child, Madhavan expressed admiration for the younger generation’s mindset. “They are far more sensible than we were. They are not in a rush”, he highlighted how Gen Z values simplicity and inner peace over materialistic goals like cars or houses, something he finds refreshing.