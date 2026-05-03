“You Don’t Just Find A Life Partner, It is in Your Destiny”, Mukesh Khanna Reveals Why He Didn’t Got Married Even at The Age of 67

“You Don’t Just Find A Life Partner, It is in Your Destiny”, Mukesh Khanna Reveals Why He Didn’t Got Married Even at The Age of 67

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, best known for his iconic roles as Shaktimaan and Bhishma Pitamah, has once again sparked conversation with his candid views on marriage and relationships. At 67, Khanna remains unmarried, but not without reason. In a recent interview, the actor shared his deeply spiritual perspective on love, commitment, and destiny. Addressing long-standing societal beliefs, Mukesh Khanna recalled a remark made by filmmaker Ravi Chopra, who once told him that a true man is one who has multiple affairs.

Mukesh Khanna

Mukesh Khanna On Relationships

Khanna strongly disagreed and said, “Everyone around me had affairs, except me. I don’t believe that having multiple girlfriends defines masculinity. There are far more meaningful ways to prove who you are.” His statement challenges a stereotype that still exists in parts of society, where masculinity is often linked with romantic conquests.

Mukesh Khanna

Also Read: Sunil Grover Stuns Fans After His Striking Accurate Appearance As Donald Trump On The Kapil Sharma Show

Mukesh Khanna also spoke about double standards in relationships, particularly around fidelity. He questioned why society expects unwavering loyalty from women but often overlooks the same expectation for men. “People say a woman should be devoted to her husband. But why doesn’t anyone say a man should be equally devoted to his wife?” He emphasized that marriage, in its truest form, is a union of two souls, not just a social contract. According to him, infidelity, despite professing love, is nothing short of betrayal.

Mukesh Khanna

Contrary to assumptions, Khanna clarified that his decision to remain unmarried does not reflect a lack of faith in marriage. “People think if you don’t marry, you don’t believe in it. That’s not true. I believe in marriage more deeply than most.” However, his belief is rooted in destiny and spirituality. He explained that marriage is not something one actively chases, it unfolds when it is meant to.

Mukesh Khanna

The actor’s philosophy on love is equally uncompromising. Mukesh Khanna believes that true love is rare and singular. “True love happens only once. Everything else is attachment or lust. If you move from one person to another, it shows ingratitude.” His perspective reflects a traditional and spiritual interpretation of relationships, one that values depth, loyalty, and permanence over modern dating norms.