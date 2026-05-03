Bharti Singh Reveals Haarsh Limbachiyaa Rented Separate Flat for “Mental Peace” After Welcoming Second Son

Popular comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are once again winning hearts with their candid and relatable family moments. The couple, who recently welcomed their second son Yashveer, often share glimpses of their daily life through vlogs, and their latest revelation has left fans both amused and surprised. During a recent podcast with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Bharti revealed that Haarsh has rented an apartment in the same building to escape the hustle and bustle at home.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Haarsh Limbachiyaa Rented Flat

Sharing the moment, Bharti said, “Yesterday, he told me, ‘Let me sleep for an hour; don’t let anyone disturb me.’ Can any mother even say that?” Haarsh then revealed his solution, “I’ve rented a flat in this building. I go there in the mornings so I can work peacefully. There’s not even a bed yet!” While Angad seemed to understand Haarsh’s perspective, Neha questioned the idea of leaving home for peace.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa

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Bharti, known for her sharp wit, didn’t hold back either. “What kind of mental peace? And what about the two kids I’m handling?” She went on to narrate a funny yet relatable incident from a flight, “He says he wants to read a book, so I should manage the kids. And the moment they fall asleep, they poop! So I handle everything till takeoff!” Adding to the laughter, Haarsh shared a memorable story involving their elder son Lakshay.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa

“Bharti was flying back from Dubai with Gola. On the same flight were Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff. The baby pooped mid-flight, and Bharti had to manage it right there among celebrities!” The anecdote perfectly captured the unpredictable realities of parenting, even in the most glamorous situations. For those unfamiliar, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s love story began on the sets of Comedy Circus.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa

After dating for several years, the couple tied the knot in Goa in December 2017. Today, they are proud parents to two sons, Lakshay and Yashveer and continue to entertain fans with their chemistry both on-screen and off. Bharti and Haarsh’s story is a perfect blend of humor, honesty, and modern parenting struggles.