Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Appear Together Publicly for the First Time After Welcoming Their Son Vihaan

Celebrity couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted together at Mumbai airport for the first time since their son Vihaan Kaushal’s birth, smiling and posing for the paparazzi. Vihaan, their child, was born in November 2025, marking a new chapter for the popular Bollywood duo admired by fans across the country. Katrina Kaif is embracing a joyful phase of motherhood while balancing her professional commitments. Alongside overseeing her cosmetic brand, she is devoting meaningful time to her son, Vihaan Kaushal, born in November 2025. Her husband, Vicky Kaushal, remains busy with several upcoming film projects.

Meanwhile, fans eagerly await Katrina’s return to the screen after her 2024 release, Merry Christmas. She has not signed any new films since working with director Sriram Raghavan. On Sunday evening, the couple was seen at Mumbai airport, marking Katrina’s first notable public appearance since Vihaan’s birth, although their child was not with them at all.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spotted at Mumbai airport

Katrina and Vicky posed for paparazzi at the airport, smiling calmly. The actress wore an all black outfit with a trench coat, while he chose black pants, a T shirt, and a brown jacket. A soft motherhood glow lit Katrina’s face as the couple patiently allowed photos and videos, though the frame still felt incomplete without Vihaan present with them.

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Recently Vicky praised Katrina’s cosmetic brand’s new product, and in response, the actress wrote a grateful and affectionate short message. “Best for sleep deprived Dads (sic).”At a recent event, Vicky said Vihaan is too young to help, but praised Katrina, calling her a true superhero. “She has been a warrior through her pregnancy. She has been a warrior as a mother as well,” he talked about her.

Birth of Vihaan Kaushal

On November 7, 2025, Katrina and Vicky announced Vihaan’s birth with an Instagram post that read, sharing joyful news widely. “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.” Of late, Vicky was criticised for the language he used at an event for married couples. The actor joked that he noticed that bachelors always have more energy. “Us married people get less and less energetic as the years pass by,” he stated before inviting trouble.

Upcoming project of Vicky and Katrina

On the work front, Vicky will next appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He is reportedly portraying an Air Force officer, sharing significant screen space with Kapoor. The period romantic drama is scheduled for release in January 2027 and remains in production, with filming expected to wrap up soon. Later this year, Vicky will begin preparations for Maddock Films’ Mahavatar, a mythological drama slated for a theatrical release by the end of 2027.

Meanwhile, Katrina is focusing on expanding her beauty brand, Kay Beauty, and introducing new products in the coming months ahead. Katrina and Vicky married in 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan, and she revealed her first pregnancy in September of the previous year publicly to fans on social media.