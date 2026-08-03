Kangana Ranaut’s Cryptic ‘Pocket Maar’ Post Triggers Speculation, Internet Thinks It’s Aimed at Sonakshi Sinha

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has sparked fresh speculation on social media after sharing a cryptic Instagram Story that many users believe was directed at fellow actor Sonakshi Sinha. Without naming anyone, Kangana mocked a woman who, according to her, “dresses like a pocket maar” (pickpocket), prompting the internet to draw links between the post and Sonakshi’s recent public appearances.

The controversy began when Kangana shared a strongly worded note on Instagram criticising what she described as a growing trend of women abandoning traditional femininity in favour of what she called “cheap” fashion choices. In the post, she wrote that some women deliberately adopt an unkempt appearance and remarked that dressing “like a pocket maar” should not be mistaken for modernity or empowerment. Though she refrained from mentioning any individual, the internet was quick to speculate about the intended target.

Many social media users claimed the post was aimed at Sonakshi Sinha, pointing to her recent oversized street-style outfits and public appearances. Screenshots of Sonakshi’s photographs were widely shared alongside Kangana’s post, with users debating whether the BJP MP had taken an indirect swipe at the actor. Others, however, argued that there was no evidence linking the post to Sonakshi and cautioned against jumping to conclusions.

The speculation intensified because Kangana has frequently used cryptic social media posts to express her opinions without naming the people she is referring to. Over the years, the actor has often posted indirect remarks that have later been interpreted as targeting fellow celebrities or political figures. This history led many users to believe the latest post also carried a hidden message.

Social media reactions remained divided. While some users agreed with Kangana’s comments on fashion and applauded her for encouraging traditional dressing, many others criticised her for policing women’s clothing choices. Several argued that fashion is a matter of personal preference and questioned why actresses continue to comment on one another’s appearance instead of respecting individual choices. Others described the remark as unnecessary and body-shaming, saying it reinforced outdated stereotypes about how women should dress.

Neither Sonakshi Sinha nor her team has responded to the speculation. Since marrying actor Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi has largely stayed away from public controversies, focusing instead on her acting projects and brand collaborations. Supporters of the actor urged people not to drag her into an issue based solely on internet assumptions, noting that Kangana never mentioned her by name.

The latest episode comes amid a series of controversies involving Kangana Ranaut, who has recently made headlines over her comments on Gen Z protesters, her public exchanges with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders, and her ongoing social media posts addressing critics. Whether or not the latest Instagram Story was actually intended for Sonakshi, it has once again demonstrated how Kangana’s cryptic posts often fuel intense online speculation and debate long before any clarification emerges.