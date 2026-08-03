Dia Mirza Calls Her Younger Self ‘Young And Stupid’ For Rejecting Good Films -Deets Inside!

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza shared an important lesson from the early days of her acting career. She admitted that she once chose roles based on screen time. The actress said she now believes a character’s impact matters more than the length of a role, and that has completely changed her approach to acting. Dia Mirza has grown a lot since she began her Bollywood career, and her thinking has changed over the years. As she prepares for the release of Operation Safed Sagar, the actress reflects honestly on the choices she made in her early days in the film industry.

In a recent interview, Dia Mirza revealed that she once judged film offers in a different way, and that attitude made her miss some memorable projects. She said she now looks at roles from a new perspective, giving more importance to a character’s emotional depth and its role in the story rather than the amount of screen time.

Dia Mirza Opens Up About Saying No to Good Film Offers

Dia Mirza has shared a major lesson from the early years of her acting career, admitting she once rejected promising projects because the roles seemed too small. Speaking exclusively to News18, the actor said her outlook has completely changed with time. She no longer measures a role by its screen time, but values the impact it can create instead while choosing meaningful performances today confidently.

Reflecting on her early career years, Dia candidly admitted the challenges she faced and overcame gracefully. “In the first five years of my career, I was young and stupid and I was trying to figure my own head out. I may have said no to some really great work because the role wasn’t long enough. But I’ve never done that in the last 20 years of my career.”

Dia said she now chooses roles based on honesty and emotional depth. For her, a character’s impact matters far more than screen time, and meaningful stories always guide her decisions today. “Evaluating whether you want to make time and be a part of a story should never be determined by the length of the part,” she said, adding that the story and character are what truly matter.

The Operation Safed Sagar actor further emphasised screen time no longer influences her career choices. “Length and screen-time really don’t matter. What matters is how my character anchors the story,” Dia said, explaining that she now looks for characters that add grounding and depth to the narrative.

More About Operation Safed Sagar

Operation Safed Sagar tells the story of the Indian Air Force during the 1999 Kargil War and its crucial contribution to the mission. It shows how the Golden Arrows Squadron changed its strategy after facing early challenges in the mountains. The series highlights difficult high-altitude operations, the use of modern technology like GPS-guided attacks and laser-guided bombs, and the bravery of officers such as Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja and Wing Commander B.S. Dhanoa. Along with intense combat missions, it also focuses on the emotional burden carried by pilots and the strength of their families, presenting a deeply human side of the war.

The series features Siddharth as Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, Jimmy Shergill as Wing Commander B.S. Dhanoa, Abhay Verma in a key role, and Dia Mirza as Tony Dhanoa’s wife. It highlights the emotional sacrifices endured by military families during the Kargil War. Operation Safed Sagar is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on August 7, 2026, worldwide.