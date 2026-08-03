Bhumi Pednekar Faces Online Backlash After Condemning Abuse Against PM Modi During CJP Protests

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has found herself at the centre of a social media storm after speaking out against the alleged use of abusive language directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests over the NEET-UG controversy. While the actor appealed for civility in public discourse, her remarks triggered sharp criticism online, with many users accusing her of selectively speaking out while remaining silent on allegations of police action against protesters.

In a video shared on Instagram, Bhumi said the language heard in several viral protest clips was deeply disturbing and did not reflect India’s cultural values. Without commenting on the larger political demands of the movement, she argued that no one should use abusive language against the country’s Prime Minister or elders in general. “This isn’t our culture,” she said, adding that disagreement and protest should not come at the cost of basic respect and decency.

Her comments quickly divided social media. While some users praised Bhumi for advocating respectful political discourse, many others criticised the timing of her statement. Several questioned why she had chosen to comment on the language used by a few protesters instead of addressing videos showing alleged police excesses during demonstrations. “What about police violence?” became one of the most repeated responses under her post, with users accusing the actor of focusing on one aspect of the controversy while ignoring another.

A section of critics also alleged that Bhumi’s remarks appeared politically motivated, with some calling for a boycott of her films. Others argued that public figures should acknowledge both inappropriate behaviour by protesters and allegations of excessive force by authorities rather than commenting selectively. The criticism echoed similar reactions faced by other celebrities who have recently weighed in on the CJP protests.

At the same time, several users defended the actor, saying her statement was limited to condemning abusive language and should not be interpreted as a comment on the protests themselves. Supporters argued that Bhumi had neither criticised peaceful demonstrations nor opposed the students’ demands, but had merely appealed for respectful conduct regardless of political differences. Many also pointed out that denouncing abusive language does not necessarily imply support for any government or political party.

Bhumi’s intervention comes after a series of celebrities, including Kangana Ranaut, Pawan Kalyan and Mukesh Khanna, publicly criticised the alleged use of abusive slogans against the Prime Minister during the protests. However, unlike some of those statements, Bhumi’s remarks avoided direct political commentary and focused primarily on civility in public discourse. Even so, her comments became another flashpoint in the increasingly polarised debate surrounding the nationwide movement.

The CJP-led protests, which began over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, have since evolved into a broader movement demanding accountability and reforms in India’s examination system. As political leaders, celebrities and public figures continue to express differing views, Bhumi Pednekar’s latest statement has underscored how even appeals for respectful language can become the subject of intense online scrutiny in an increasingly polarised political climate.