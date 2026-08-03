“Words Decide Respect and Reputation”, Ashutosh Rana Reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Gutterchaap’ Remark

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut continues to face criticism over her recent remarks about Gen Z and young people. The actress came under fire after referring to a section of the younger generation as gutterchaap and making controversial comments about Hindu girls. Her statements have sparked widespread debate on social media and among members of the film industry. After actor Sonu Sood expressed disappointment and called the remarks “shameful,” veteran actor Ashutosh Rana has also shared his views.

Kangana Ranaut

Ashutosh Rana Reacts to Kangana’s Comments

While he did not directly criticize Kangana, he stressed that every public figure must use respectful language because words have lasting consequences. Speaking to ANI, Ashutosh Rana explained that a person’s identity is reflected in the way they speak. Using an analogy from nature, he said that every living being is recognized by its voice, whether it is a lion roaring, an elephant trumpeting, or a dog barking. Similarly, he emphasized that human beings are recognized by the words they choose.

Ashutosh Rana

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According to Rana, language carries immense power. He stated that respect is earned through speech, and the same words can also become the reason for criticism or punishment. He added that people should always be mindful of the language they use, regardless of the situation. The actor further said that words are symbols of both honor and humiliation, making responsible communication essential in public life.

Kangana Ranaut

The controversy began after protests at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak. During the demonstrations, some protesters allegedly used abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his late mother, and Indian soldiers. Reacting to those incidents, Kangana Ranaut described a section of the youth as gutterchaap. The remark quickly went viral and attracted criticism from political observers, celebrities, and social media users.

Ashutosh Rana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi later addressed the controversy through a video shared on Instagram, saying that he forgave the students who had used abusive language against him. One of the students, a 15-year-old girl named Ruchika, also released a video apologizing and claimed that she had been influenced by people around her during the protest. Following the apology, Kangana Ranaut shared a detailed message on her Instagram Stories. She questioned how young girls could be influenced so easily and blamed what she described as “evil feminists” and “left-wing ideologies” for misleading children.