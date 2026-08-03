Bhumi Pednekar Faces Social Media Backlash Over Remarks on Protesters Abusing PM Modi

Recently, Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar’s latest video has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many users questioning why she did not speak about the police action during the NEET-UG 2026 protests that reportedly left several students injured. The actor drew criticism after responding to the abusive language directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the month-long demonstrations held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Taking to Instagram, Bhumi urged young people to express their anger without using insulting words. She said that such language does not reflect the values, culture, or traditions of the country and encouraged respectful ways of expressing dissent publicly.

After her statement, many social media users pointed out that she did not mention the students who were allegedly beaten, lathi-charged, or targeted with pellet guns during the Sansad March on July 20. The actor is now facing strong online criticism, with several people calling her remarks selective and disconnected from reality.

Bhumi Pednekar Shares Her Thoughts

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a video expressing concern over abusive language heard in viral protest videos, particularly those targeting PM Narendra Modi, who she said holds the country’s highest office. She stated that such behaviour does not reflect India’s values and urged young people to express disagreement respectfully, politely, and with dignity while voicing their opinions. “Looking at the videos surfacing now, the kind of language being used, and the way the youth of our country are speaking — the youth of our country… this isn’t how we talk, man. We are talking about someone who holds the highest office in the land today,” she mentioned in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Satish Pednekkar (@bhumisatishpednekkar)

Bhumi compared this issue to how people speak to elders in their own families. She questioned whether foul language should become part of public conversations. She also said that culture is one of India’s greatest strengths and should always be respected by everyone. “Would we ever speak like this to the elders in our own homes? Can we really resort to using abusive language?” She said that when people leave these values, meaningful conversations and progress become difficult. She ended her message by asking everyone to stay united and address important issues like gender-based violence and education with dignity and respect. “We need to move forward together in unity.”

Bhumi Faces Backlash From Netizens Over Moral Policing

Bhumi’s video faced criticism online. Many users said she spoke about protesters’ language but ignored police action that reportedly injured several students. One Instagram user questioned her silence on violence. “Would you rather have someone say one cuss word at you or shoot an AK47 at you? It’s bold of you to condemn someone’s language while not condemning the disproportionate violence they had to face.” Another Instagram user commented, “Would love to see you speak up when such language is used by our ministers too”. A third user said, “Respect cannot be demanded Bhumi!! It’s earned,” while another remarked, “Sitting in AC cars and full on makeup ….very easy to give gyan”.

Another Instagram user commented, “Man, what a fall from grace … you are such a disappointment.. I hope karma catches up…” One said, “Did you ask those in power what they did before the kids came onto the streets to protest? Respect is earned and not demanded.” A user also said, “Looks like you have been waiting for the protest to complete so that you can now rate it on its sanity and sanctity.”

How the Protests Triggered the Debate

Bhumi made these comments during the nationwide protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Thousands of students gathered at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar under the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement. They demanded education reforms and the Education Minister’s resignation after several student suicides. Dharmendra Pradhan later resigned, but CJP and many protesters continued demanding major changes in the education system.

The protests took a new turn on July 20 when police used batons and tear gas against protesters marching toward Parliament. Videos shared online showed some plainclothes policemen beating protesters, leading to widespread public anger. At the same time, other videos showed some protesters shouting abusive slogans and insulting political leaders, making the situation more tense and controversial nationwide.

However, the protest has also led to other problems. Some people who took part are receiving FIRs from different states. Several women have also been doxed online, with their personal information being shared publicly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke against the abusive language used during the protest and said that no FIRs would be filed against those involved afterward.