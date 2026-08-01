Pamala Serena Accuses Ram Kapoor of Aggressive Behaviour on Lock Upp 2, Says She Felt ‘Unsafe’

Actor Ram Kapoor has found himself at the centre of yet another controversy on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa after contestant Pamala Serena accused him of behaving aggressively during a heated argument, claiming she feared he might physically attack her. The incident unfolded during a task-related confrontation and has reignited conversations about Ram’s conduct inside the reality show.

The altercation began after contestant Varun Yadav won an arena task with the help of his visitor, Aarush Bhola. Pamala alleged that Varun had deliberately targeted female contestants and described his actions as misogynistic. Ram Kapoor, however, came to Varun’s defence and strongly rejected the accusation, insisting that the game had never been about targeting women.

As the argument intensified, Ram walked towards Pamala while trying to make his point, repeatedly telling her not to turn the issue into a gender debate. Pamala, who kept stepping backwards, later claimed that Ram had entered her personal space in an intimidating manner. Visibly shaken, she told fellow contestants that she felt he was about to hit her. “He was coming up on my face. He could attack me… He nearly attacked me. He would have hit me,” she said during the episode.

The confrontation divided the house. While Pamala maintained that Ram’s body language made her feel unsafe, contestant Akanksha Chamola initially disagreed, telling her that she was overreacting. The exchange soon became one of the most talked-about moments of the episode, with viewers debating whether Ram had crossed the line or whether the situation had been exaggerated in the heat of the argument.

Later in the episode, Ram acknowledged that his behaviour had been inappropriate and apologised to Pamala. Expressing regret over the confrontation, the actor said he wanted to take responsibility for his actions and hoped his son would grow up seeing his father apologise when he was wrong. He also said he wished to maintain a cordial relationship with Pamala despite the incident.

The latest controversy comes amid a series of allegations against Ram Kapoor on the show. Earlier, contestant Shreya Kalra accused him of crossing personal boundaries by hugging and kissing female contestants without their consent. Those allegations prompted Ram’s wife, Gautami Kapoor, to enter the Lock Upp house during family week and publicly apologise to Shreya and other women if Ram’s behaviour had made them uncomfortable.

Social media reactions to the latest episode have been sharply divided. While many viewers praised Ram for apologising and taking accountability, others argued that the repeated controversies surrounding his behaviour indicate a pattern rather than isolated incidents. Supporters, however, maintained that he lost his temper in the moment but ultimately accepted his mistake, distinguishing the episode from earlier allegations.

As Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa heads towards its finale, Ram Kapoor continues to remain one of the show’s most polarising contestants. His repeated confrontations with fellow inmates and the scrutiny surrounding his conduct have ensured that he remains at the centre of public attention, with each new episode fuelling fresh debate among viewers.