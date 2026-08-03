Anupam Kher Joins Viral ‘Mere Mehboob’ Trend With Khosla Ka Ghosla Cast, Internet Loves the Nostalgic Reunion

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has jumped on the viral “Mere Mehboob” social media trend inspired by the recent Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests, delighting fans with a humorous reel featuring his Khosla Ka Ghosla co-stars Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey and Parvin Dabas. The nostalgic video, shared on Instagram, has quickly gone viral, with fans praising the cast’s comic timing and calling it the perfect blend of Gen Z trends and Bollywood nostalgia.

The trend traces its origins to a viral reel created during the recent student-led CJP protests, where creator Abhinav Bisht used the song Teri Galiyon Mein Mohabbat Hogi—popularly referred to online as the “Mere Mehboob” trend. The audio soon exploded across Instagram and other platforms, inspiring thousands of creators, celebrities and influencers to recreate the format in their own style.

Joining the trend, Anupam recreated the viral format alongside Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey and Parvin Dabas, reuniting the beloved cast of the 2006 cult classic Khosla Ka Ghosla. In the playful reel, the actors recreated the trend while staying true to the comic rivalry between Kamal Kishore Khosla and the scheming builder Khurana that made the original film so memorable.

Sharing the video, Anupam added a witty caption: “Khoslas and Khurana were never in sync. Not even here! Jai Ho!” The light-hearted reference to the iconic rivalry instantly resonated with fans of the original film, many of whom expressed excitement at seeing the cast together again after nearly two decades.

Social media users flooded the comments section with nostalgic reactions. Many called the reunion “iconic”, while others said the actors had effortlessly adapted to a Gen Z trend without losing the charm of their original characters. Several users also remarked that Boman Irani and Anupam Kher’s on-screen chemistry remained as entertaining as ever, with some saying the reel was better than many celebrity trend recreations circulating online.

The viral reel also serves as a promotional push for Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, which reunites much of the original cast, including Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas, Tara Sharma and Kiran Juneja. The sequel is scheduled to hit theatres on August 28, 2026, nearly 20 years after the release of the original National Award-winning comedy-drama.

Interestingly, the reel comes just days after Anupam Kher drew attention for his comments on the CJP protests, where he criticised the alleged use of abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While those remarks sparked political debate, his latest social media post has been received in a much lighter spirit, with fans focusing on the humour and nostalgia rather than politics.

As the “Mere Mehboob” trend continues to dominate social media, Anupam Kher’s recreation has emerged as one of its most popular celebrity versions. By blending a viral internet format with beloved characters from Khosla Ka Ghosla, the actor has managed to connect with younger audiences while reminding older fans why the 2006 comedy remains a cult favourite nearly two decades later.