Riteish Deshmukh Reacts to Pune Minor Rape-Murder Case, Says Public Anger Is Natural – Read Here!

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh is currently enjoying the success of Raja Shivaji, yet he is deeply sad, shocked, and disturbed after learning about a minor rape and murder case in Pune recently. He is urging people to show their concern regarding this sensitive matter. Read the full story to understand her, learn his reaction, and see what he has said publicly about the tragic incident. A shocking rape and murder case in Pune has ignited nationwide outrage. On May 1, a 65-year-old man allegedly raped and killed a four-year-old girl in Nasrapur village. Enraged locals protested by blocking the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway near Navale Bridge.

Police have arrested the accused, and the case is now before the court. Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who recently portrayed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Raja Shivaji, strongly condemned the heinous crime. He demanded swift and stringent action against the perpetrator to ensure justice and prevent such atrocities. The incident underscores the urgent need for child safety measures across India.

Riteish Deshmukh speaks out against the rape and murder of a minor in Pune

Riteish Deshmukh is immersed in promoting his film Raja Shivaji, now winning massive audience love in theaters. Released on May 1, it has already surpassed Rs 20 crore in its first two days. In a recent media interaction, he strongly condemned the shocking rape and murder case in Pune, which has horrified the nation.

Riteish Deshmukh described the incident as deeply shocking and disturbing. He acknowledged people’s natural anger and shared these sentiments with ANI. “People feeling anger is natural. It is expected that the government will take strict action in this matter. The case should be handled in a fast-track court.” Riteish Deshmukh stated that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s times were different from today’s, as numerous laws and regulations now handle such cases. He concluded his statement accordingly. “In my opinion, the sooner the decision is made and justice is delivered, the better it will be.”

Shocking Minor Rape and Murder Incident in Pune

The accused allegedly lured the child by offering food, then assaulted and killed her. Police reviewed CCTV footage from a nearby house, capturing the accused with the victim. A case has been filed against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Following his arrest, the court has remanded him to police custody until May 7. After the long protest by the villagers, the child’s last rites were conducted at a Pune crematorium under heavy police security.

About Raja Shivaji

The Hindi and Marathi bilingual Raja Shivaji, starring Ritiesh Deshmukh also features Genelia, Abhishek Bachchan, Bhagyashree, Vidya Balan, Sanjay Dutt, Sachin Khedekar and so on.