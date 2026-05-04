Not About Cheating, Just Chaos: Ayushmann Khurrana Defends ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’

The teaser of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do sparked a wave of criticism online, with many viewers accusing the film of glorifying extramarital affairs and outdated gender stereotypes. Social media debates intensified as audiences questioned whether Bollywood continues to normalize infidelity under the guise of comedy.

Ayushmann Khurrana Sets the Record Straight

Responding to the controversy, Ayushmann Khurrana firmly rejected the claims. Ayushmann Khurrana clarified that the film does not promote cheating, emphasizing that it’s meant to be a family entertainer. He described the movie as a “comedy of errors,” adding that there is nothing in the story suggesting his character is having an affair.

Co-stars Echo the Same Sentiment

Actors including Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Wamiqa Gabbi also defended the film, reiterating that it doesn’t endorse infidelity but rather delivers light-hearted entertainment.

A Comedy, Not a Commentary

According to the cast, the film revolves around humorous misunderstandings rather than moral messaging. The makers position it as a situational comedy meant to entertain audiences rather than make statements about relationships or fidelity.

What Ayushmaan Says to Expect from the Film

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, a spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit, features a star-studded cast and promises a chaotic, comedic take on modern relationships. Despite the controversy, Ayushmann Khurrana remains confident that audiences will see it as harmless fun rather than a serious take on marriage.