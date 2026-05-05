Jacqueline Fernandez Returns to Cannes Film Festival 2026 for Her Third Appearance

Bollywood star and fashion favourite Jacqueline Fernandez is returning to the famous Cannes Film Festival. This will be her third time there, after going in 2024 and 2025. Over the years, Jacqueline’s visits have grabbed big attention worldwide. She keeps building her name on the global stage with these stylish outings. The 2026 event runs from May 12 to 23 in France. Fans are thrilled, especially since she hasn’t been in many movies lately. This red carpet moment will spotlight her fashion style once more.

Jacqueline Fernandez Returns to the Cannes Film Festival

Jacqueline is gearing up for the 79th Cannes Film Festival. She’s working hard with her team on red-carpet outfits and fittings. A close source says she has a special bond with Cannes. It’s more than just pretty clothes—it’s about showing India’s culture to the world. This year, she’s mixing her Indian heritage with her own unique style. People can’t wait to see her glow again.

Why She Keeps Coming Back

In 2025, Jacqueline joined six women honored by the Red Sea Film Foundation for their work in movies. Her bold looks created a lot of buzz online and around the world. That made fans even more excited for her next trip. She first stepped onto the Cannes red carpet in 2024. She went for the movie The Substance, making a strong mark as an Indian face in global cinema.

Indian Actresses at the Cannes Film Festival

Indian actors have a long history at Cannes. They’ve walked the red carpet in stunning outfits, putting India on the map. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a regular for almost 20 years. Priyanka Chopra made her debut in 2019. Deepika Padukone even served on the jury in 2022. Others like Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, and Jacqueline have also represented India with style.

This year, Tara Sutaria is set to debut at Cannes. She’ll join the line of Indian talents making waves. Among them, Jacqueline will stand out as a true global fashion star. Her looks always mix grace, culture, and trendiness. As she prepares, the world watches. Cannes isn’t just a festival for her—it’s a chance to celebrate her journey from Bollywood to international icon. Fans hope this visit brings more movie roles too. India’s presence at Cannes grows stronger each year, thanks to stars like her.