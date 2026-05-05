Karan Johar ‘Nailed the Theme’ at Met Gala Debut, Fans Compare His Look to Shah Rukh Khan

Filmmaker Karan Johar made a striking debut at the Met Gala 2026, drawing widespread praise from fans and fashion watchers who said his look perfectly captured the event’s theme, while also sparking comparisons with Shah Rukh Khan’s earlier appearance.

Walking the iconic red carpet at the Met Gala, Johar wore a custom-designed outfit by Manish Malhotra. His ensemble quickly became one of the most talked-about looks of the evening, with many highlighting how it aligned closely with the theme centred on fashion as a form of art.

The outfit, titled Framed in Eternity, was inspired by the works of renowned Indian painter Raja Ravi Varma. Johar wore a structured black sherwani paired with a dramatic, floor-length cape that featured intricate hand-painted panels depicting classical Indian imagery. The design blended traditional Indian aesthetics with modern tailoring, creating a look that stood out on the global stage.

Fans on social media were quick to react, with many praising the filmmaker for embracing the theme wholeheartedly. Several users described his appearance as one of the most impactful interpretations of the night’s dress code, noting that it celebrated Indian art without compromising on scale or drama.

Some reactions went a step further, drawing comparisons between Johar’s debut and Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala appearance in 2025. While Khan’s look had earlier generated significant attention, a section of fans argued that Johar’s outfit felt more aligned with the artistic brief of the event, calling it a stronger thematic execution.

The discussion quickly gained traction online, with comments ranging from admiration for Johar’s bold fashion choice to debates about which Indian celebrity best represented the Met Gala’s evolving themes. The filmmaker’s look, however, remained at the centre of the conversation, with many users describing it as a “perfect blend of culture and couture.”

Johar himself explained that his inspiration came from Raja Ravi Varma’s ability to “paint emotions,” something he has always tried to achieve through cinema. He noted that the Met Gala felt like the right platform to bring together his love for storytelling and fashion, using the outfit as a canvas to express both.

The craftsmanship behind the ensemble also drew attention. Reports indicate that the outfit was created by a team of artisans over several weeks, with detailed hand-painting and embroidery adding depth to the design. The cape, in particular, became a focal point, turning the look into what many described as a “living artwork.”

Johar’s debut marked another significant moment for Indian representation at the Met Gala, which has increasingly seen participation from Bollywood and Indian designers in recent years. His collaboration with Manish Malhotra further highlighted the growing global presence of Indian fashion on international platforms.

While debates and comparisons continue online, the consensus around Johar’s appearance remains largely positive. His look not only generated buzz but also reinforced the idea that fashion at the Met Gala can serve as a powerful medium of cultural storytelling.