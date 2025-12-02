Fans Comparing Ravi Kishan’s Son Saksham With Harry Potter After Being Spotted With His Father Recently

Bollywood and Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan is known for his remarkable career across multiple film industries, including Hindi, Bhojpuri, and Telugu. With his strong presence and iconic roles in films, he has earned the title of one of the most versatile actors in the industry. Born in Mumbai as the youngest of five siblings, Ravi hails from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, where his father worked as a priest. Since making his acting debut in the 1992 film Pitambar, Ravi has become a household name in Indian cinema.

Recently, Ravi Kishan made headlines not just for his professional achievements, but for a rare and beautiful moment shared with his son Saksham. The father-son duo was spotted at an event, with Ravi holding Saksham’s hand and posing for the cameras. The simple and heartfelt moment was nothing short of heartwarming, showcasing a side of Ravi that his fans rarely see, his soft, loving fatherhood.

Fans and followers couldn’t stop talking about Saksham in the viral video. The young boy, who looked very simple and down-to-earth, stole the spotlight with his sweet smile. Many people were quick to shower him with praise, with several even comparing him to the iconic Harry Potter. One user wrote, “Bhojpuri’s Harry Potter!” while another noted, “He’s just short.”

The comparison to Harry Potter seems to have struck a chord with fans who couldn’t help but notice the boy’s innocent charm. Others were quick to comment on the resemblance between Ravi and Saksham, saying, “Like father, like son.” One fan commented that Saksham looks quite smart, while another remarked how he resembled his famous father in terms of personality and demeanor.