Gaurav Khanna Breaks Down After Media Questions About Becoming A Father In Bigg Boss House Media Day

As Bigg Boss 19 heads into its finale week, the intensity inside the house has skyrocketed. In the latest episode, members of the media entered the house for a high-voltage press conference to question the top six contestants. From Tanya Mittal’s alleged fakeness to Farhana Bhatt’s language issues and Gaurav Khanna’s emotional vulnerability, no one was spared. The grilling isn’t over yet, the promo for the next episode promises even tougher and more personal questions.

Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna Questioned By Media

The promo that has taken social media by storm shows Gaurav Khanna breaking down during the press conference. A journalist questioned him about why he had asked an astrologer regarding having children, despite publicly stating that he and his wife had already mutually decided not to have any. The reporter went further and insinuated that Gaurav was using fatherhood for sympathy, pushing him to the edge emotionally.

Gaurav Khanna

Also Read: Rajpal Yadav Seeks Blessings From Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan, His Humorous Interaction Leaves Everyone Smiling

In the viral clip, a tearful Gaurav says, “First of all, I want to say that I love children very much. When I got married, I really wanted to have children. This is a very emotional topic for me.” He added, “In today’s times, very few men love their wives so much that they can sacrifice their heart’s desires. And I love my wife very much.” Gaurav revealed that his decision with wife Akanksha Chamola was mutual and based on career and personal priorities.

Gaurav Khanna

Later, Farhana Bhatt questioned Gaurav about why he became emotional when the media asked about his wife. Gaurav responded with a powerful analogy, “Why did you feel sad when the astrologer said things about your father?” Farhana replied, “Because I don’t want anyone to talk about him.” Gaurav firmly concluded, “Exactly. I also don’t want anyone talking about my wife. I haven’t come here for my wife.”