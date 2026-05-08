Hey Teen Founder’s Letter: From One Mother To Another – The Real Truth About Teen Skincare

Hey Teen Founder’s Letter: From One Mother To Another – The Real Truth About Teen Skincare

Dear Mothers,

If you’ve recently found your teenager pausing a little longer in front of the mirror, worrying over a breakout that seems far bigger to them than it is to you, you’re not alone. I’ve stood on both sides, as a mother and as someone who understands the science of skin. And if there’s one truth I want to share, it’s this: teenage skincare doesn’t need to be overwhelming to be effective.

It needs to be right.

Today’s teens are growing up in a world flooded with skincare advice, multi-step routines, viral products, and quick fixes that promise instant perfection. But adolescent skin is still developing. Hormonal fluctuations increase oil production, making it more sensitive, reactive, and prone to breakouts. Overloading it with harsh actives or complicated routines often damages the skin barrier rather than helping it.

Acne is not poor hygiene, it’s biology. And the solution isn’t scrubbing harder or layering more products. A gentle cleanser, a lightweight moisturiser, and simple, consistent care are often enough. Add to that daily sunscreen, non-negotiable, to prevent long-term damage and post-acne marks.

But beyond products, there’s a deeper concern. Social media has quietly distorted what normal skin looks like. Filtered perfection has become the standard, making everyday texture and occasional breakouts feel like flaws. As mothers, we shape this narrative at home. When we normalise real skin, we build confidence that no product can replicate.

Science Meets Care

This is where thoughtful skincare truly matters. As a mother and cosmetic formulation scientist, I founded HEY TEEN to bridge a gap I saw firsthand. There simply weren’t products designed specifically for teenage skin. Every formulation is built with scientific precision, using gentle, effective ingredients that respect the skin’s natural balance while delivering real results.

HEY TEEN is thoughtfully created for every stage of the growing years, from pre-teens aged 9 to 12, to early teens aged 13 to 15, and late teens aged 16 to 19. Each phase brings different skin concerns, habits, and confidence needs, and the range is designed to support them through every step.

Take our Cotton Candy Body Lotion, for instance. Designed specifically for younger skin, it focuses on lightweight hydration without heaviness. Fast-absorbing and comfortable for daily wear, it delivers moisture without leaving behind a greasy layer. Ingredients like shea butter help support the skin barrier, hyaluronic acid locks in hydration, while aloe vera helps soothe sensitive skin. It’s the kind of product teens will actually use daily because it feels good, smells fun, and fits seamlessly into their routine.

Or our Honey Bee Lip Balm, which quietly solves a problem most teens ignore until it becomes uncomfortable. Powered by honey extract and beeswax, it deeply nourishes and helps protect lips from dryness, pollution, and everyday exposure. Vitamin E supports repair, while sweet almond oil softens and conditions, creating a simple, effective solution that’s easy to carry and easy to reach for every day.

Trusted by Parents, Loved by Teens



What stands out is the balance. Products that feel fun and relatable to teenagers, yet remain rooted in safety, dermatological guidance, and clean formulations. It allows teens to explore independence while giving parents complete peace of mind. It is this balance that is helping HEY TEEN emerge as a trusted new name in teen skincare.

It’s a Movement

HEY TEEN isn’t just about skincare. It’s about creating a space where teens feel seen and supported. From bathroom shelves to school bags, from daily routines to moments of self-expression, it becomes a part of their growing journey.

The Future is Teen

And this is just the beginning. The vision is to evolve into a larger platform, one that combines skincare, lifestyle, community, and confidence-building for the next generation.

So from one mother to another, here’s the truth: your teen doesn’t need perfection. They need care that understands them. They need simplicity, consistency, and reassurance. Because their skin, like them, is still growing and that’s exactly how it should be.

When teens feel good in their skin, they grow differently.

With warmth and understanding,

A Fellow Mother & Founder

Jayati Goel,

Founder & Cosmetic Scientist