Robert Downey Jr Rejects ‘Influencers as Future Stars’ Idea, Calls It ‘Absolute Horsesh*t’

Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr. has sparked a major online debate after dismissing the idea that social media influencers are the “stars of the future,” calling the notion “absolute horsesh*t” during a recent podcast interview.

The Oscar-winning actor made the remarks while speaking on the Conversations for our Daughters podcast, where he reflected on modern celebrity culture, the rise of digital fame and the changing nature of entertainment. According to Downey Jr, the ability to gain fame solely through social media visibility does not necessarily equate to meaningful stardom.

“When I hear people talk about, ‘Oh, the stars of the future are going to be influencers,’ I go, ‘I don’t know what world you’re living in, but I think that that is absolute horsesh*t,’” the actor said during the conversation.

Downey Jr argued that modern technology now allows individuals to create celebrity status simply by filming themselves on phones and building online attention, but he questioned whether that kind of visibility should be considered equivalent to traditional artistic achievement.

Despite his criticism, the actor clarified that he does not entirely dismiss influencer culture. In fact, he acknowledged that several influencers he has met over the years while promoting films have been “grounded, interesting and genuinely cool people.”

However, his concern appeared to centre more on the broader cultural shift where fame itself has become the primary goal rather than creativity, education or craftsmanship. Downey Jr said he hopes more young people choose paths focused on building, learning and creating rather than chasing online validation.

“I want them to say, ‘That’s not my thing. I want to go do something. I want to make something. I want to educate myself,’” he said while discussing younger generations and digital culture.

The actor also spoke about his own complicated relationship with social media. Ironically, Downey Jr himself commands a massive digital following, with over 58 million followers on Instagram alone. Much of that audience grew during his hugely successful run as Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Yet despite his online popularity, the actor revealed that he consciously avoids going “too deep down the rabbit hole” of social media because he fears being consumed by it. He explained that while audiences often enjoy seeing celebrities behave casually online, he personally dislikes manufacturing a curated image for public consumption.

Downey Jr also reflected on how influencer culture has affected younger audiences, including his own family. During the interview, he mentioned that his son had briefly become fascinated with gaming streamers and influencer-driven content, something the actor described as reflective of a much larger societal phenomenon.

His comments quickly went viral online, dividing social media users. Some praised the actor for defending traditional artistry and craftsmanship in an era increasingly dominated by algorithms and viral fame. Others argued that influencers have built successful careers through hard work, creativity and audience engagement, making Downey Jr’s remarks overly dismissive.

The debate also reignited wider discussions about what defines celebrity in the digital age. While actors, musicians and athletes once dominated mainstream fame through established industries, platforms like YouTube, TikTok and Instagram have created entirely new pathways to public recognition.

Downey Jr’s remarks come at a time when Hollywood itself is increasingly collaborating with influencers for film promotions, brand partnerships and marketing campaigns. Several studios now actively incorporate digital creators into publicity strategies due to their enormous online reach and influence over younger audiences.

Still, the actor’s perspective reflects a growing discomfort among some traditional entertainers regarding the blurred lines between visibility and achievement. His comments suggested that while online popularity may create attention, lasting cultural impact still requires substance, skill and meaningful work.

Professionally, Downey Jr remains one of Hollywood’s most influential stars following his Oscar-winning performance in Oppenheimer and his upcoming return to the Marvel universe as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday.