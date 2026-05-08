Vidya Balan Gets Emotional Watching The Last Tenant For The First Time; Recalls Seeing Irrfan Khan On Set

Vidya Balan Gets Emotional Watching The Last Tenant For The First Time; Recalls Seeing Irrfan Khan On Set

Vidya Balan, a famous Bollywood actress, recently watched her old film The Last Tenant for the first time. She got very emotional and nostalgic, especially while seeing her scenes with the late actor Irrfan Khan. Vidya shared a touching note on Instagram about her feelings and their special on-screen moments. She admires him a lot and remembers him with warmth. This film, directed by Sarthak Dasgupta, was shot 25 years ago but never released in theaters. It’s Vidya and Irrfan’s first movie together. Sadly, Irrfan passed away before it could come out.

Now, it’s finally dropping on YouTube soon. Vidya watched it last night and felt a mix of emotions, memories, and nostalgia.

Vidya Balan Remembers Irrfan Khan

Vidya posted a clip from The Last Tenant on Instagram. She said watching it made her feel nostalgic. She also talked about her early career struggles. Her first Malayalam film, Chakram, got shelved. Over three years, she was dropped from almost a dozen films. Recently, director Sarthak Dasgupta texted her about the YouTube release, which brought back old memories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

Vidya still remembers her excitement on set when she first saw Irrfan as her co-star. He was already popular from his TV show Banegi Apni Baat. She called her sister right away to tell her. Vidya calls Irrfan the most natural actor and feels the same way even after watching him again last night.

She misses Irrfan deeply. After his death, she regrets that a few other films they were set to do together never happened for different reasons. But she’s thankful for at least this one film with him. Vidya ended her note with emotion: “Thank you, @sarthak_dasgupta. It took 25 years for our stars to align, my fellow Capricorn, #irrfankhan, but they did after all.” She’ll cherish their work together forever.

Vidya Balan’s Upcoming Projects

Vidya has a busy schedule. She just finished the first shooting phase of a new film with Akshay Kumar in Kerala. Her latest role was in Raja Shivaji, where she played Badi Begum. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh and released on May 1. It’s doing well at the box office, getting good reviews from audiences, and still running strong in theaters.

Vidya’s story shows her journey from struggles to success. Sharing The Last Tenant honors Irrfan’s talent and keeps their bond alive.