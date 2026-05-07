Nora Fatehi Apologises To NCW Over ‘Sarke Chunar’ Row, Says ‘No Intention To Offend Anybody’

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi has apologised to the National Commission for Women (NCW) over the controversy surrounding the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the film KD: The Devil, saying there was never any intention to offend people through the track.

Nora appeared before the NCW in Delhi on Thursday after being summoned by the Commission over allegations that the song contained obscene and sexually suggestive content. Following the hearing, the actor addressed the media outside the Commission office and confirmed that she had submitted a written apology.

Speaking briefly to reporters, Nora said she understood the responsibility that comes with being a public figure and artist. “It was just a situation that I was put in, and there was no intention to offend anybody,” she said, adding that she had apologised formally in writing.

The controversy erupted after the release of the Hindi version of the song in March. Featuring Nora Fatehi and actor Sanjay Dutt, the track faced criticism from several groups and individuals over its lyrics and choreography, which critics described as vulgar and objectifying towards women.

The NCW later took suo motu cognisance of the matter, stating that the song appeared “sexually suggestive and objectionable” and could potentially violate provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act and the POCSO Act. The Commission subsequently summoned Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt, lyricist Raqueeb Alam, producer Venkat K Narayana and director Kiran Kumar in connection with the issue.

During her interaction with the media, Nora also announced that she would sponsor the education of orphaned girls as part of a social welfare initiative following the controversy. “It’s really important for us to give back to society,” she said, adding that supporting girls’ education was something she wanted to undertake moving forward.

Reports vary on the number of children the actor intends to support, with some stating she pledged assistance for a few orphan girls while others claimed the initiative could extend to 100 girls.

Earlier, Nora had distanced herself from the Hindi adaptation of the song, claiming she had originally shot only for the Kannada version and that the Hindi version was created later without her direct involvement or approval.

The matter had already intensified last month when Sanjay Dutt appeared before the NCW in the same case and issued an apology. The actor also pledged to sponsor the education of 50 tribal girls as a corrective measure after acknowledging concerns raised by the Commission.

The song controversy has generated wider debate within the entertainment industry around artistic freedom, censorship and accountability. While some defended the track as commercial entertainment, others argued that filmmakers and performers must remain conscious of the social impact of lyrics and visuals, especially in an era of massive digital reach.

The NCW, while hearing the matter, reiterated the importance of balancing creative expression with responsible representation of women in media content.

The issue also reached Parliament earlier this year, with reports indicating that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had taken note of objections raised against the song. Following the backlash, the Hindi version was eventually removed from YouTube.

Despite the controversy, Nora maintained that there was no deliberate attempt to hurt sentiments. Her appearance before the Commission and public apology appear aimed at closing the matter while also signalling accountability as a performer associated with the project.