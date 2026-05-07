Trisha Krishnan Calls Vijay ‘Home’ Amid Their Long-Standing Friendship and Blockbuster On-Screen Chemistry

South cinema stars Trisha Krishnan and Vijay continue to remain one of the most loved on-screen pairs in the industry. While Vijay recently grabbed headlines for his massive political success in Tamil Nadu, Trisha Krishnan also became a major topic of discussion after reportedly visiting the actor at his residence following the historic victory. Before meeting Vijay, Trisha was also seen visiting the famous Tirupati Balaji Temple for darshan, sparking further buzz among fans online.

Trisha Krishnan and Vijay

Trisha Krishnan on Friendship With Vijay

The actress has always shared a close friendship with Vijay and has openly spoken about the comfort, trust, and emotional bond they share. Over the years, Trisha Krishnan has often spoken warmly about her relationship with Vijay. During the success celebrations of Leo, the actress emotionally revealed that working with Vijay felt like reuniting with a school friend.

Trisha Krishnan and Vijay

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She described their bond as one built on comfort, friendship, and mutual understanding. Trisha even referred to Vijay as home, saying that in her two-decade-long film career, her longest and most special bond with any co-star has been with him. The actress stated that home is not always a place, but sometimes a person, a statement that quickly went viral among fans of the iconic duo.

Trisha Krishnan and Vijay

Trisha Krishnan and Vijay first worked together in the blockbuster Ghilli in 2004. The film became a massive commercial success and established them as one of Tamil cinema’s favorite pairs. Interestingly, Trisha once admitted that she initially found it difficult to connect with Vijay because of his introverted nature. Speaking on actress Anu Hasan’s chat show Koffee with Anu, Trisha revealed that Vijay was always extremely quiet and reserved on film sets.

Trisha Krishnan and Vijay

According to her, while the rest of the cast and crew interacted during breaks, Vijay would often sit alone in a corner facing the wall for hours. The actor later explained that he spent that time mentally preparing for upcoming scenes and thinking deeply about his performances. Despite the initial distance, the two gradually became close friends during the making of Ghilli. Fans have consistently praised their chemistry, calling them one of the most successful and loved pairs in South Indian cinema.