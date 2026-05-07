Celina Jaitly Says She Was Denied Access to Sons During Austria Divorce Hearing, Shares Emotional Post

Actor Celina Jaitly has opened up about the emotional distress surrounding her ongoing divorce proceedings with estranged husband Peter Haag, alleging that she was denied access to her children during a recent visit to Austria for court hearings.

The actor shared a deeply emotional note on Instagram alongside a video of herself visiting the grave of her late son Shamsher in Austria. In the post, Celina described the past few weeks as “the most difficult” period of her life and claimed that despite legal assurances made before an Austrian court, she was unable to meet her sons during her stay.

According to Celina, she had travelled to Austria for divorce-related proceedings expecting to spend time with her children. However, she alleged that the children were moved to an “undisclosed location” and were not brought back despite an undertaking reportedly made before the judge.

In her emotional message, the actor wrote that the only child she was able to “meet” during the trip was her late son Shamsher, who passed away in 2017 due to a congenital heart condition. The visit to his grave became the centrepiece of her post, with Celina describing it as a heartbreaking moment amid the ongoing custody and divorce dispute.

Celina also alleged that she is currently being denied communication with her three children despite a joint custody arrangement and an existing Austrian family court order. She claimed there had been repeated interference in her communication with them and accused others of attempting to influence the children against her through “brainwashing and intimidation.”

The actor further alleged that the legal dispute has increasingly centred around her premarital assets. According to her statement, attempts at an amicable separation were met with demands related to properties and financial assets she owned before marriage.

Celina reflected on the sacrifices she says she made throughout the marriage, including relocating across multiple countries to support Peter Haag’s career. She said she moved between India, Dubai, Singapore and Austria while raising their children and prioritising family life over her own professional ambitions.

The actor’s divorce battle with Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag has been ongoing for several months. In late 2025, Celina filed a domestic violence case in Mumbai, accusing Haag of emotional, physical and financial abuse. She also sought damages and custody-related relief through Indian courts.

Court documents and previous statements from her legal team have alleged manipulation, intimidation and financial control within the marriage. Peter Haag has not publicly responded in detail to the latest allegations made by Celina regarding access to the children.

The actor’s recent post has triggered strong reactions online, with many users expressing sympathy and support. Several fans commented on the emotional weight of the video from her late son’s grave, while others spoke about the trauma often associated with custody disputes and separation battles.

Celina and Peter Haag married in 2011 and are parents to twin boys born in 2012 and another set of twins born in 2017. One of the younger twins, Shamsher, died shortly after birth due to a heart condition, a loss the actor has spoken about publicly over the years.