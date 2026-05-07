Janhvi Kapoor in Final Talks for Shahid Kapoor’s Relationship Comedy – Read On Here!

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is reportedly in final talks to star opposite Shahid Kapoor as the female lead in an upcoming relationship comedy. Fans are buzzing with excitement over this fresh on-screen pairing, eagerly awaiting official confirmation. Reports of Shahid Kapoor teaming up with director Amit Sharma for a youthful take on modern love have already generated massive hype. Pinkvilla’s exclusive reveal adds fuel to the fire: Janhvi is in advanced discussions to join the project. If finalized, it will mark their first collaboration, promising a fun, relatable journey through romance and laughter.

Janhvi Kapoor In Talks For Fun Romantic Comedy Opposite Shahid

A source shares, “Janhvi Kapoor is currently in advanced discussions to come on board as the female lead. If finalised, this will mark the first on-screen collaboration between Shahid and Janhvi…the story revolves around a fun and relatable relationship journey. It’s an out-and-out comedy, and Shahid is excited to revisit the genre after a while.”

Amit Sharma, celebrated for blending heartfelt emotion with sharp humor in hits like Badhaai Ho and Maidaan, makes this partnership especially tantalizing. The untitled film is slated to kick off production in late 2026, post-Shahid’s commitments to Raj and DK’s Farzi 2. Pre-production is in full swing, with shooting eyed for October 2026. While the title and supporting cast are still under wraps, smooth progress points to a 2027 release.

This duo has ignited online chatter, with fans speculating on the chemistry between Shahid’s charm and Janhvi’s vibrant energy. If it all aligns, they could become Bollywood’s next blockbuster jodi, delivering the laughs and feels audiences crave.

From Farzi 2 To Cocktail 2, Shahid Kapoor Set For A Big 2026

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor’s plate is full. He’s gearing up for Cocktail 2, the sequel to the beloved franchise, starring alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon. Penned by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, it promises a fresh storyline infused with the original’s playful vibe. Mark your calendars—it’s set for worldwide cinemas on June 19, 2026.

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s packed lineup underscores his versatility, jumping from gritty thrillers to rom-coms. With Farzi 2 wrapping soon and this comedy on the horizon, 2026-27 looks primed for his dominance. Janhvi, fresh off her rising star trajectory, fits perfectly into this lighthearted venture, potentially elevating her comedy chops. Industry insiders predict big things, as Amit Sharma’s track record meets two of Bollywood’s most watchable talents. Stay tuned for announcements—this could be the rom-com refresh we need.