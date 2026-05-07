Celina Jaitly Says She Was Denied Access To Her Sons Amid Divorce Battle With Peter Haag

Celina Jaitly Says She Was Denied Access To Her Sons Amid Divorce Battle With Peter Haag

Actor Celina Jaitly has opened up about the emotional turmoil surrounding her ongoing divorce battle with estranged husband Peter Haag.

In a deeply personal social media post, the actor alleged that she has been denied communication and access to her three sons despite a joint custody order issued by an Austrian family court.

Celina Recalls Leaving Austria Amid Alleged Abuse

Celina revealed that she left Austria in October 2025 with little financial support after allegedly facing “systematic oppression and abuse” during her marriage. She returned to India to rebuild her life while fighting legal battles over custody and property rights. The actor also claimed she had to approach Indian courts to regain access to property she bought before marriage and took loans to cover legal expenses during the separation.

“Denied Any Communication With My Children”

In her emotional note, Celina stated that despite having joint custody of her children, she is currently unable to communicate with them. She accused the other side of interfering with her relationship with her sons.

She also alleged that attempts to reach an amicable separation focused on the welfare of the children were met with unreasonable demands.

Divorce Notice On Wedding Anniversary

Earlier this year, Celina had revealed that she allegedly received divorce papers from Peter Haag. The actor also filed a domestic violence case against him in Mumbai, accusing him of emotional and domestic abuse.

The couple married in 2011 and share three sons together. One of their twin sons, Shamsher, passed away in 2017 due to a congenital heart condition.

Celina Shares Emotional Video From Son’s Grave

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial)

Recently, the actor also shared a heartbreaking video from Austria where she was seen visiting and cleaning the grave of her late son, Shamsher. In the post, she spoke about the “trauma as a mother” while navigating grief.