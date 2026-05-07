“Mumma, Please Come Back!” — Ranbir Kapoor Calls Neetu Kapoor During India-Pak Tensions Will Melt Your Heart

“Mumma, Please Come Back!” — Ranbir Kapoor Calls Neetu Kapoor During India-Pak Tensions Will Melt Your Heart

While shooting for the upcoming film Daadi Ki Shaadi in Shimla, Ranbir Kapoor reportedly got deeply worried about his mother Neetu Kapoor amid rising India-Pakistan tensions during Operation Sindoor in 2025.

Neetu revealed that Ranbir called her in panic and said, “Mumma, please come back.” The actor was concerned for her safety as news of the conflict intensified across the country.

Neetu Kapoor’s AmazingYet Calm Reply

But Neetu Kapoor wasn’t ready to leave the shoot midway. Recalling her response, she shared that she reassured Ranbir by saying Shimla was probably “the safest place right now” and nobody was going to bomb the hills.

Despite the tense atmosphere outside, the cast and crew decided to continue filming because everyone was emotionally invested in the movie.

Daadi Ki Shaadi Shoot Became One Big Family Picnic

The film’s cast, including Kapil Sharma and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, spoke about how unique the Shimla schedule was. Unlike glamorous Bollywood shoots filled with vanity vans and luxury hotels, the actors reportedly stayed together in cottages nearby.

This setup brought everyone unusually close and created a warm family-like atmosphere on set. Kapil Sharma even revealed that Neetu Kapoor told the team she had not enjoyed a shoot this much in years.

Ranbir & Neetu’s Bond Is Winning Hearts Online

Fans are calling Ranbir Kapoor a “protective son” and praising the adorable bond he shares with his mother. Meanwhile, Daadi Ki Shaadi is already creating buzz because it also marks the acting debut of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of late actor Rishi Kapoor.