Ranveer Singh Visits King Sets With Dua As Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Shoot Leak Goes Viral

Another leaked video from King’s sets went viral online, featuring Ranveer Singh with his daughter Dua during Deepika Padukone’s shoot. Amid growing leaks, Siddharth Anand requested fans not to circulate behind-the-scenes clips from the film’s production and maintain privacy during filming. Deepika Padukone has remained in the spotlight since reports about her second pregnancy surfaced. Meanwhile, husband Ranveer Singh is earning massive appreciation from fans and the film industry following the success of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2. Amid their busy schedules, the couple is also enjoying parenthood with their daughter Dua.

Reports suggest Deepika and Ranveer are prioritising quality family time while continuing to manage their professional commitments successfully and balancing both personal and work life together with happiness gracefully smoothly. Deepika Padukone is currently busy shooting for King, directed by Siddharth Anand and featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

Unseen Footage From King Set Creates Buzz

An old video from King’s shoot resurfaced online and instantly went viral. In the clip, Shah Rukh Khan appeared in an all-black look while mom-to-be Deepika Padukone wore a flowy pink-and-blue outfit as both actors danced together during the scene.

Ranveer and Dua on the sets of #King watching mummy Deepika working 🥰 pic.twitter.com/V2hsfHzB4x — khanna (@cozybambii) May 6, 2026

Fans speculated that Ranveer Singh stood nearby, holding an umbrella in one hand and daughter Dua in the other while watching Deepika perform. Though his face was unclear, the clip showed a man carrying a child near the set. Deepika’s bodyguard, Jalal, was also seen dancing and playing with the baby. Since the video surfaced online, fans have shared emotional reactions and praised the family moment across social media platforms.

Ranveer Singh Wins Hearts As A Caring Husband And Father

According to News18, sources revealed Ranveer has been caring for Deepika and Dua while the actress continues working and shooting throughout her pregnancy, balancing professional commitments alongside responsibilities with support.

The source stated: “It’s nice to see how supportive Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are to each other. While Deepika has been busy shooting for King in South Africa, Ranveer, even after the huge success of Dhurandhar and while working on Pralay, is spending time with little Dua.” The source also added, “While Dua’s mommy is filming, Ranveer is taking care of her. He’s being present and hands-on. Dua has been his lucky charm, with the 3 Ds – Deepika, Dua, and Dhurandhar – changing his life. Even after delivering a blockbuster, Ranveer has chosen to stay away from the spotlight for some time, which has surprised many.”

Siddharth Anand Reacts To Leaks

Despite director Siddharth Anand urging fans not to circulate leaked photos and videos from the sets of King, clips from the shoot are still appearing online. The filmmaker shared a note requesting fans to refrain from spreading any leaked content related to the film. The statement read, “Request to all the fans. Please do not post or circulate any leaked multimedia from the sets of King. The team is working round the clock to ensure the best cinematic experience for everyone. Let us wait for the surprise on the big screen and for the assets to be revealed as the team of King originally intends to. Thank you for your love, support and cooperation (sic).”

Despite the request, set videos and photos kept going viral online, increasing fans’ excitement and curiosity surrounding the upcoming film.

More About King Movie

The film features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead alongside Suhana Khan, playing his student and partner. It also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Raghav Juyal, and Abhay Verma in key roles. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the movie has already generated massive excitement and strong buzz among audiences and fans ahead of its highly anticipated theatrical release worldwide.