Lessons from a Book Lane

-by Prabha Kumar

Lanes of Matunga King Circle

A couple of days back, I had requested my driver whenever time let us go to Matunga King Circle, as I wanted to spend time in the book stalls on that side.

Yesterday, being Saturday post my monthly bowing down at the Mahalaxmi temple my driver just stopped the car and said, “Madam, we have to reach the office you wanted to pick up some books, know”. I was so touched by his thoughts, I said thank you Shiva and dashed out of the car like how, on school reopening day, we all used to be excited to see our friends.

Vendors At Matunga King Circle

I went to one of the vendors and told them I was looking for books on Alexander the Great and Chandra Gupta Maurya. Oh God, in a split second he loaded me with so many authors. I just profusely thanked him.

Then I told him about any books on Economics in just a few seconds out of almost 1000-plus books he gave me what I was really looking for!

He was not a degree holder — but the knowledge on books. That too in split seconds faster than Google Search in my view! He was living among books and readers every day!

I will say bookshops and stalls are lessons in Marketing and Human connection, ending in a maximum of 10 minutes just exactly what the client wants.

That lane of books at King Circle for me is close to my heart as my Appa was working in one of the shops, and opposite his shop was Durai Book stall. Each day my Appa will get me some books for me to read I have read all the books for my age — Enid Blyton, Nancy Drew, Tintin, Laurel and Hardy, Jakatra Tales, and Panchatantra just Goosebumps, the very thought of it now also.

I was so happy to see the shop still though the rest of the shops have moved or something is new, but Durai Bookstore, the next generation, is running the shop.

Like a child, I went to the shop and introduced myself and he told me yes, his Appa was running the shop so happy he was I took a photo of the shop. I just sent it to my sister and brother; we all went back 40-plus years!

Hard Books over the Digital World

Hard books, my dear friends, are really true friends please keep them as a companion at your home. It is a digital world, but certain things it is nothing wrong to continue. As I hear, online books do not occupy space anytime, anywhere cool no doubt!

Think when you touch a book, a feel of it is just beautiful. It keeps you on hold. You can just fold anyway. Besides you, under your pillow, if you think such love with books or such actions we all do when in school days. The book is just our best friend always besides us. Let us keep the printing press alive it has its own beauty.

Let the book just decorate your desk, and who does not love or like being a school kid throughout life… and that keeps you humming Love You Zindagi!