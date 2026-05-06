Kangana Ranaut Slams Viral ‘Marriage’ Rumour With Rahul Gandhi: “How Pathetic Is This?”

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut recently found herself at the centre of a bizarre controversy after a viral social media post falsely claimed she was willing to marry Rahul Gandhi, but only if he joined the BJP.

The fabricated quote, which originated from a meme page, quickly spread across platforms. It alleged that Kangana had said, “If Rahul Gandhi joins BJP, I am ready to marry him.”

Kangana Calls Out ‘Fake News’

Reacting strongly, Kangana dismissed the claim outright, calling it “pathetic” and condemning those responsible for circulating it. She also highlighted the gendered nature of such misinformation. In her response, she said there is “no dignity for women even in politics” and expressed disappointment over how easily such fake narratives gain traction online.

Origin of the Controversy

The issue began when a meme page posted the fake statement, presenting it as something Kangana had allegedly said. The post went viral, with many debating whether it was sarcasm, satire, or an actual political jab, before the actor clarified the truth.

Political Context Adds Fuel

Kangana, currently a BJP MP from Mandi, has often been vocal in her criticism of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. This made the fake quote even more sensational and believable to some users, amplifying its spread.

Larger Issue: Misinformation & Women in Politics

Beyond just a viral rumour, Kangana Ranaut reaction points to a broader concern how misinformation, especially involving women in public life, is often sensationalised for engagement. Her sharp response underlines a recurring problem in the digital age: viral content doesn’t always mean verified content.