Met Gala 2026: Indian Celebrities Who Dominated the Red Carpet with Art-Inspired Glamour

The Met Gala 2026 wasn’t just about fashion, it was about storytelling through couture. With the theme “Fashion Is Art,” Indian celebrities showed up in powerful, imaginative ensembles that blended heritage, craftsmanship, and global aesthetics. From filmmakers to business moguls, here’s a look at the Indian names who truly ruled the red carpet this year.

Karan Johar Makes a Grand, Artistic Debut

Karan Johar finally made his much-anticipated Met Gala debut, and it was worth the wait. Dressed in a custom creation by Manish Malhotra, his look drew inspiration from Indian art, featuring intricate detailing and hand-painted elements. The ensemble wasn’t just fashion, it was a tribute to Indian artistry, crafted over thousands of hours by skilled artisans. His presence marked a milestone moment for Indian cinema on the global fashion stage.

Isha Ambani’s Regal Look Redefined Luxury

Isha Ambani brought unmatched opulence to the red carpet. Wearing a custom saree-inspired ensemble, she highlighted Indian craftsmanship while pairing it with heirloom jewellery featuring thousands of carats of diamonds and emeralds. Her look seamlessly blended tradition with modern couture, making her one of the most talked-about attendees of the night.

Ananya Birla’s Avant-Garde Statement Turned Heads

Ananya Birla stood out for pushing boundaries. Her bold outfit, created in collaboration with global designers and Indian artist Subodh Gupta, featured a striking metallic mask crafted from everyday objects. The look blurred the line between identity and art, perfectly aligning with the gala’s theme and making her one of the most experimental dressers of the evening.

Natasha Poonawalla Continues Her Fashion Reign

Known for her fearless style, Natasha Poonawalla delivered yet another standout moment. Her dramatic couture look fused international luxury fashion with artistic elements, reinforcing her reputation as a Met Gala risk-taker.

Sudha Reddy Showcases India’s Textile Legacy

Sudha Reddy used the global stage to celebrate Indian heritage. Her ensemble, rooted in traditional Kalamkari techniques, highlighted the richness of Indian textiles while aligning beautifully with the art-centric theme.

Gauravi Kumari and Padmanabh Singh Bring Royal Elegance

Royal siblings Gauravi Kumari and her brother Padmanabh Singh added a regal dimension to the Met Gala red carpet. Representing Jaipur’s royal lineage, their presence blended heritage with contemporary fashion.

Their ensembles reflected understated elegance, proving that royalty doesn’t need excess to command attention, it carries its own quiet authority.

Manish Malhotra Brings Indian Craft to the Global Spotlight

Designer Manish Malhotra didn’t just dress celebrities, he made a statement himself. His presence and creations emphasized the scale, precision, and artistry of Indian couture on one of fashion’s biggest nights.

Mona Patel and Diya Mehta Jatia Add Global Glam

Entrepreneurs like Mona Patel and Diya Mehta Jatia brought a fresh wave of Indian representation.

Their looks leaned into global luxury while subtly incorporating artistic and cultural elements, proving that India’s influence extends far beyond Bollywood.

India’s Growing Power at the Met Gala

This year, Indian representation wasn’t just visible, it was dominant. From billion-dollar jewellery statements to experimental art couture, Indian celebrities used the red carpet as a canvas. More importantly, they shifted the narrative: fashion wasn’t just about looking good, it became a medium to showcase India’s cultural depth, craftsmanship, and creative ambition on a global stage.