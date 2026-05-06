Karan Johar Credits Shah Rukh Khan for Shaping His Career at Met Gala 2026 Debut, Says, “He’s The Reason I Stand Here”

Bollywood renowned filmmaker Karan Johar reflected on Shah Rukh Khan’s influence while recently making a striking debut at the Met Gala 2026 in a Manish Malhotra ensemble. He shared that Shah Rukh Khan has played an unparalleled role in shaping his journey, calling it overwhelming to follow his path at the global event. The moment felt deeply personal, marking pride, gratitude, and admiration.

In a remarkable move that made a global impression, the filmmaker debuted at the annual Met Gala on Tuesday, May 5. He graced the red carpet in a Manish Malhotra ensemble inspired by the timeless artistry of Raja Ravi Varma. The outfit beautifully merged regal opulence with modern elegance, reflecting a unique cultural narrative. Completing the look with his signature confidence and refined sophistication, Karan effortlessly stood out among international celebrities at the prestigious fashion event.

Karan Johar Credits Shah Rukh Khan for His Role in Met Gala 2026 Debut

The filmmaker’s Met Gala appearance came a year after Shah Rukh Khan made his debut in 2025. Though he skipped the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York this year, Karan Johar ensured his presence was still felt. KJo penned heartfelt words praising the superstar and acknowledging his lasting influence on him, making sure his admiration and respect resonated despite his absence from the prestigious global fashion event for fans worldwide and industry peers alike this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Karan Johar mentioned bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan shaped his career profoundly, adding that attending the Met Gala was a truly overwhelming, unforgettable experience that left him very emotional and deeply grateful. “For me, it’s so emotional. Shah Rukh is such a large part of my career repertoire. I did my first five films with him, and he’s the reason I stand here today. So for him to have come last year and me this year, it’s like life feels like a complete circle,” the filmmaker told BBC News.

Karan Johar Shines at the Met Gala 2026

Karan Johar walked the Met Gala 2026 red carpet in a sharply tailored black sherwani, paired with a dramatic floor-length cape. The cape stood out with intricate gold embroidery and vivid, painting-like panels. Inspired by Raja Ravi Varma, it beautifully showcased classical Indian figures, palace scenes, and rich cultural motifs, blending heritage artistry with high fashion on a global stage.

Karan Johar’s Upcoming Projects

Karan Johar has many upcoming projects as both a producer and director. He is working on films like Chand Mera Dil and Naagzilla, along with other movies under Dharma Productions planned for 2026–27. He will also direct a big family drama and is planning to turn his film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna into a web series.