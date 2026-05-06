Abhishek Banerjee Shares Why Amitabh Bachchan Was Upset When He Touched His Feet – Deets Inside!

Bollywood actor Abhishek Banerjee remembered touching Amitabh Bachchan’s feet when they first met, a gesture that upset the legendary actor. He later understood that Big B values equality on set and dislikes hierarchical displays of respect, preferring colleagues to interact with him as equals rather than performing traditional gestures like touching feet.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Banerjee, known for his role as Jana in Stree, recently recounted an intriguing incident from his first meeting with Amitabh Bachchan. He revealed that the legendary star became upset when he bent down to touch his feet as a gesture of respect during that memorable encounter early.

What Made Amitabh Bachchan Upset?

According to a Hindustan Times report, Abhishek shared that during his first meeting on set, he grew intensely emotional. He revealed he was trembling and covered in goosebumps, explaining that collaborating with Amitabh Bachchan marked an exceptionally special and unforgettable moment in his career and personal journey as an actor.

He mentioned, “Naturally, I touched his feet. But he got very upset and immediately said, ‘What are you doing? Why are you doing this?’ I was confused because in Indian families we are taught to touch elders’ feet. Later, I spoke to director Ribhu Dasgupta, who told me that Amitabh sir doesn’t like it because it creates a hierarchy. Once you do that, you are no longer just co-actors – you place him on a higher pedestal.”

Amitabh Bachchan Sets the Benchmark for Professionalism

Abhishek also praised Amitabh Bachchan’s professionalism, saying he treats everyone equally so no one feels inferior while performing. He added that Amitabh avoids appearing like an older figure on set, choosing instead to work as a co-actor and colleague, creating a comfortable and respectful environment for everyone involved there always.

He stated, “He is extremely professional and has no ego at all. Among all the actors I have worked with, including younger ones, no one is as professional as Amitabh Bachchan.”

Abhishek and Amitabh to Share Screen in Section 84

Abhishek Banerjee and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen together in Section 84, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film also features Nimrat Kaur, Diana Penty, and Rhea Vij in key roles. Shooting is complete, while the release date remains unannounced. Fans eagerly await updates and further announcements from the makers soon.

Abhishek Banerjee’s Upcoming Projects

Abhishek Banerjee was recently seen in Toaster, directed by Vivek Daschaudhary, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, now streaming on Netflix. He will next be seen in Mirzapur: The Movie, helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, alongside Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, and Ravi Kishan. The much-awaited film is slated for a theatrical release on September 4, 2026. It continues his strong run across genres and growing popularity among audiences nationwide.