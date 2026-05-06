Ranbir Kapoor Snaps at Paparazzi After They Crowd Him and Alia Bhatt at Family Event, Fans Back Actor

Ranbir Kapoor Snaps at Paparazzi After They Crowd Him and Alia Bhatt at Family Event, Fans Back Actor

Actor Ranbir Kapoor appeared visibly irritated after photographers crowded around him and wife Alia Bhatt during a public outing in Mumbai, with the incident quickly sparking debate online and many fans defending his reaction.

The couple had stepped out on Tuesday evening to attend a special screening of the film Daadi Ki Shaadi, which stars Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The event was intended to be a family gathering, but videos from outside the venue soon went viral after paparazzi surrounded the pair while attempting to capture photographs.

In clips circulating on social media, Ranbir and Alia can be seen exiting their car as photographers rush towards them from multiple directions. The crowding appeared to unsettle the actor, who briefly lost his cool and asked the paparazzi to move back and maintain distance.

While the moment lasted only a few seconds, it generated significant discussion online. Many users felt the photographers had crossed personal boundaries by surrounding the couple too aggressively, especially at a family event rather than a formal promotional appearance.

Several fans came out in support of Ranbir, arguing that his reaction was justified given the situation. Comments across social media described the crowding as excessive, with many noting that celebrities also deserve personal space despite being public figures. Some users specifically pointed out that Alia appeared uncomfortable amid the chaos.

Others praised the actor for reacting firmly without escalating the situation further. A section of fans noted that Ranbir simply requested the photographers to step back rather than engaging in a confrontation.

For the outing, Ranbir kept his look casual in a muted teal polo T-shirt paired with beige trousers, while Alia opted for an understated all-black outfit featuring a loose shirt and wide-legged pants. Their coordinated yet minimal appearance also caught attention online, with fashion pages calling it a relaxed “date-night” style moment.

The incident has once again reignited conversations around celebrity privacy and the increasingly aggressive culture of paparazzi coverage in Mumbai. Over the years, several actors have spoken about being constantly followed by photographers in public spaces, particularly outside homes, airports and family gatherings.

Ranbir Kapoor himself has largely maintained a guarded approach towards media attention compared to many of his contemporaries. While he does engage with photographers during film promotions and public appearances, he has often preferred keeping his personal life relatively private.

Alia Bhatt, too, has previously addressed concerns around invasive photography, particularly after becoming a mother. The actor has spoken about protecting the privacy of their daughter Raha and maintaining boundaries between public and personal life.

The latest episode reflects the ongoing tension between celebrity visibility and personal space in the age of instant digital content. With paparazzi videos rapidly circulating online, even brief moments of discomfort can become viral talking points within minutes.

At the same time, public sentiment around such incidents appears to be evolving. In this case, a large number of social media users sided with the actors, suggesting that audiences are becoming more aware of the pressures public figures face in crowded media environments.

Professionally, Ranbir and Alia continue to remain among Bollywood’s most prominent stars and are set to reunite on screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War.