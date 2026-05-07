Anupam Kher Laughs Off BJP Leader’s ‘Hair Growth’ Jibe at TMC, Says ‘Maine Kya Bigaada Hai?’

Veteran actor Anupam Kher responded with humour after a political remark involving his baldness went viral in the aftermath of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election results.

The comment was made by Samik Bhattacharya, the West Bengal BJP chief, while speaking to the media following the party’s major electoral victory in the state. Taking a swipe at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Bhattacharya said that even seemingly impossible things could happen, including hair growing back on Anupam Kher’s head, but the TMC would still not return to power in Bengal.

During the press interaction, Bhattacharya remarked, “Aasman zameen pe aa sakta hai, samundar aasman pe chadh sakta hai, Anupam Kher ke sir pe phir se baal aa sakta hai, lekin Trinamool Congress satta mein wapas nahi aa sakta.” The statement quickly spread across social media platforms and news channels.

Rather than taking offence, Anupam Kher chose to respond in a playful manner. Sharing the clip on Instagram, the actor posted a humorous reaction addressing the BJP leader directly. “Arre bhaiya ji! Maine aapka kya bigaada hai! Kyun aap chahte ho ki mere sir par baal aa jaayein!” he wrote, joking that under the current circumstances he would not want hair on his head “even in many lifetimes.”

अरे भैया जी! मैंने आपका क्या बिगाड़ा है! क्यों आप चाहते हो कि मेरे सिर पर बाल आ जायें! मौजूदा हालात में जन्मों तक नहीं चाहूँगा! जय श्री राम! 🤪🤪🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SoTQEYUGxy — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 5, 2026

His witty comeback quickly drew attention online, with fans praising the actor’s sense of humour and ability to laugh at himself. Social media users flooded the comments section with laughing emojis and supportive reactions, appreciating the light-hearted tone of his response.

Actor Kangana Ranaut also reacted to the post with laughing emojis, joining the many users amused by the exchange.

The viral moment unfolded against the backdrop of a dramatic political shift in West Bengal. The BJP secured a massive victory in the 2026 Assembly elections, winning more than 200 seats, while the TMC suffered a steep decline compared to its previous tally.

Bhattacharya’s remark was intended as a political metaphor to underline what he described as the improbability of the TMC returning to power. However, the unexpected inclusion of Anupam Kher in the statement transformed it into a widely shared pop-culture moment.

Kher, who has often been vocal on political and social issues, is no stranger to being referenced in public discourse. Over the years, the actor has maintained a strong social media presence and frequently engages with trending conversations in a candid and humorous style.

The actor’s response also highlighted how humour often softens political rhetoric online. What could have become a controversial remark instead turned into a playful exchange, largely because of Kher’s self-deprecating reaction.

Fans online pointed out that the actor’s ability to laugh at the joke made the moment even more entertaining. Some users commented that Kher’s response overshadowed the original political jab itself, while others noted how his bald look has become such an iconic part of his identity that even political leaders now use it in metaphors.

Professionally, Anupam Kher continues to remain active in cinema and is currently preparing for the release of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, sequel to the cult 2006 comedy film.