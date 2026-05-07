Akshay Kumar Undergoes Eye Surgery, Takes Short Break from Shooting Amid Success of ‘Bhoot Bangla’

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has temporarily stepped away from work after undergoing eye surgery due to vision-related issues. The actor, known for his disciplined lifestyle and back-to-back film schedules, reportedly had difficulty seeing and decided to undergo vision correction surgery on May 6. The surgery was said to be minor, but the actor is now prioritizing his recovery and overall health before returning to film sets.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar Underwent Surgery

Akshay, who is famous for completing multiple films every year, has taken a brief pause from shooting commitments for the first time in a while. Before undergoing the procedure, Akshay Kumar successfully wrapped up the Kerala shooting schedule of his upcoming film Keralam, directed by Anees Bazmee. The film also stars Vidya Balan, Raashii Khanna, and Rajpal Yadav.

Akshay Kumar

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A day before the surgery, Akshay shared an update with fans on social media, expressing gratitude to the cast and crew. He praised the beautiful Kerala schedule and thanked director Anees Bazmee for creating a memorable shooting experience. The actor wrote that working with talented co-stars in a scenic location made the schedule particularly enjoyable and special.

Akshay Kumar

Although details about when Akshay’s eye problem began have not been disclosed, reports suggest that the actor is currently resting and focusing completely on recovery. Sources close to the production have described the procedure as a routine corrective surgery. Known for his strict fitness regime, disciplined routine, and early-morning lifestyle, Akshay is considered one of the fittest actors in Bollywood.

Akshay Kumar

Fans have often admired his dedication to health and wellness, which has helped him maintain an active career over the years. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding when the actor will resume shooting. Meanwhile, Bhoot Bangla, Akshay Kumar’s latest theatrical release, continues to perform strongly at the box office. The film has reportedly completed 20 successful days in cinemas and has earned impressive numbers both domestically and worldwide.