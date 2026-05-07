Do You Know Preity Zinta Was With Bobby Deol And His Wife Tanya On Their Honeymoon? Calls Herself ‘Third Wheel’

Do You Know Preity Zinta Was With Bobby Deol And His Wife Tanya On Their Honeymoon? Calls Herself ‘Third Wheel’

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta may be away from the silver screen after marriage, but she continues to stay connected with her friends from the film industry. The actress recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane and shared a hilarious anecdote involving her close friend and co-star Bobby Deol. On Wednesday, Preity posted a video clip from their blockbuster film Soldier on Instagram.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta Shared Post

The video featured the evergreen song Mehfil Mein Baar Baar, sung by legendary singers Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, bringing back memories of the iconic 1990s film. Along with the nostalgic clip, Preity Zinta shared a lighthearted message for Bobby Deol and recalled how she ended up becoming the third wheel during his honeymoon trip with wife Tanya Deol. In her playful caption, Preity thanked Bobby for making her first outdoor film shoot in Australia unforgettable.

Preity Zinta

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She jokingly wrote that she had a lot of fun accompanying Bobby and Tanya during their honeymoon while filming Soldier. The amusing revelation quickly grabbed fans’ attention online, with many enjoying the candid friendship between the two actors. Directed by the famous filmmaker duo Abbas–Mustan, Soldier released in 1998 and became one of the biggest blockbuster hits of the year.

Preity Zinta

The film starred Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta in lead roles and was widely appreciated for its suspense-filled storyline, hit music album, and action-packed sequences. The movie revolved around the story of a soldier’s son seeking revenge for his father’s humiliation and injustice. Apart from Bobby and Preity, the film also featured strong performances by Raakhee Gulzar, Suresh Oberoi, and Dalip Tahil.

Preity Zinta

Bobby Deol married Tanya Deol on May 30, 1996. Tanya comes from a reputed business family and is also known for her successful furniture and home décor business. Since the shooting of Soldier took place after Bobby’s wedding, Preity’s latest revelation gave fans an interesting behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of the cult classic. Social media users praised the timeless chemistry between Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta and called Soldier one of the most entertaining thrillers of its era.