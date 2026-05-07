Celina Jaitly Opens Up on Painful Divorce Battle, Custody Dispute and Emotional Visit to Son Shamsher’s Grave

Former actress and beauty queen Celina Jaitly is currently facing one of the most emotionally challenging phases of her life. The actress, who has been away from films for years, recently shared a heartbreaking video on social media that has left fans emotional. From an ongoing divorce battle with husband Peter Haag to a painful custody dispute involving her children, Celina has once again spoken publicly about the struggles she has been enduring behind closed doors.

Celina Jaitly

Celina Jaitly Breaks Down at Son Shamsher’s Grave

Celina recently posted an emotional video on her Instagram account where she was seen visiting the grave of her late son Shamsher. In the deeply moving clip, the actress is seen cleaning the grave and breaking down in tears while remembering her child. Sharing the video, Celina revealed that she had traveled to Austria for her divorce hearing.

Celina Jaitly’s Post

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However, according to her statement, despite legal assurances given in court, she was allegedly unable to meet her children during the visit. The actress claimed that her children had been moved to an undisclosed location and were not brought back to their family home. In her emotional note, Celina expressed the pain of only being able to meet her late son Shamsher during this difficult time.

Celina Jaitly

She described the past few weeks as the toughest days of her life and said she felt compelled to share her pain publicly as a mother. In her lengthy statement, Celina spoke about the sacrifices she made throughout her marriage. She revealed that she left behind her career, family, and home country to support her husband’s professional life across multiple countries, including Dubai, Singapore, and Austria.

Celina Jaitly

The actress stated that she devoted herself completely to raising her children and supporting her family, but now feels isolated and emotionally shattered. According to Celina, she is not being allowed to meet her three surviving children despite a joint custody arrangement and court orders in Austria. She further alleged that her relationship with the children has been repeatedly disrupted and accused certain people of influencing the children against her. The actress said she has been emotionally devastated by the ongoing legal and personal battles.