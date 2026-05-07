Nora Fatehi Appears Before NCW Over ‘Sarke Chunariya’ Controversy, Issues Public Apology

Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday in connection with the controversy surrounding the song Sarke Chunariya from the Kannada film KD: The Devil. During the hearing, the actress apologized and clarified that she never intended to offend anyone or disrespect the dignity of women. The controversy erupted shortly after the release of the song Sarke Chunariya, with several social organizations and women’s groups criticizing its lyrics, visuals, and presentation.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi Appears Before NCW

Critics alleged that the song promoted obscenity and portrayed women in an objectionable manner. Following multiple complaints, the NCW took cognizance of the issue and summoned Nora Fatehi to appear before the Commission. Speaking to the media outside the Commission office after the hearing, Nora Fatehi accepted responsibility as an artist and expressed regret over the incident. She stated that the controversy was unintentional and that her purpose was never to hurt public sentiments.

Nora Fatehi

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“I sincerely apologize for my actions. My intention was never to offend anyone or misrepresent women in any manner. As an artist, I understand the importance of responsibility, and I deeply regret the controversy that arose,” Nora said while interacting with reporters. The actress also thanked the members of the Women’s Commission for listening to her perspective with sensitivity and understanding.

Nora Fatehi

According to Nora, the discussion with the Commission remained constructive and positive throughout the hearing. In a significant move towards social welfare, Nora Fatehi announced that she would sponsor the education of orphaned girls as part of her commitment to contribute positively to society. She revealed that the decision was taken after discussions with the Commission members.

Nora Fatehi

“We had a meaningful discussion, and all the formalities have been completed in writing. We felt that we should also do something constructive for society, and therefore we have decided to support the education of orphaned girls,” she added. Earlier, actor Sanjay Dutt had also appeared before the NCW on April 27 regarding the same controversy linked to KD: The Devil. During his appearance, Sanjay Dutt reportedly apologized to the Commission and pledged to sponsor the education of 50 tribal girls as part of a social welfare initiative focused on women’s empowerment.